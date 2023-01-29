ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf Channel

Max Homa goes from Torrey Pines to Phoenix muni, wins skins game

That’s how much Max Homa pocketed after winning the Farmers Insurance Open Saturday at Torrey Pines over the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley. He added another $400 to his weekly winnings on Monday in a popular skins game at Papago Golf Club, a municipal course in Phoenix.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season

PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)

Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
GolfWRX

Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie

Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
Golf Channel

Slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' by play last year

Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship. Speaking ahead of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, his first event in three months, the 52-year-old Mickelson was asked almost exclusively about his game and fitness. He told reporters that he’s trimmed down to his old college weight and still believes he is capable of accomplishing “special things” in the game’s biggest events.
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau has surgery to fix vertigo, no longer chasing distance

Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years. DeChambeau, making his first start of the year at the Asian Tour's Saudi International, said in a story on LIV Golf’s website that he had surgery Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses. That cyst had restricted one of his nasal passages, leading to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued him since the 2020 Masters.
Golf Channel

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks

There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances. It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth recalls harrowing shot on Pebble's 8th: 'A bad decision'

Fortunately for Jordan Spieth, he wouldn’t be able to recreate his harrowing recovery shot even if he wanted this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was a year ago that Spieth attempted what was possibly the most dangerous shot in PGA Tour history, his tee ball on the famed eighth hole coming to rest precariously close to the edge of the cliff over Carmel Bay. Despite pleas from caddie Michael Greller, Spieth took on the shot and almost immediately retreated to safety after impact. His daring approach wound up left of the green, but in true Spieth fashion, he sank a 20-footer for a miraculous par. That spurred him to a third-round 63.

