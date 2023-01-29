Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Bubba Watson on Masters Champions Dinner: 'I'll sit wherever [Scottie Scheffler] tells me ... I'll sit outside'
Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner. Even if that was true, Watson says he’d have no issue. “Hey, as long as I'm in the Champions Dinner, I'm fine,” Watson said Tuesday in...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf Channel
OWGR: Rory McIlroy solidifies top spot, Max Homa reaches best ranking of career
There were scenarios in which Rory McIlroy didn’t maintain his top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after last weekend. Instead, the Northern Irishman reminded us all why he’s held the No. 1 position since overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the fall. Facing drama and rain delays, McIlroy...
Golf Channel
Max Homa goes from Torrey Pines to Phoenix muni, wins skins game
That’s how much Max Homa pocketed after winning the Farmers Insurance Open Saturday at Torrey Pines over the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley. He added another $400 to his weekly winnings on Monday in a popular skins game at Papago Golf Club, a municipal course in Phoenix.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
PGA Tour Implements New Rule To Ban Non-Members Who Play In LIV Golf
The rule, which came into effect for the 2022/23 season, means the PGA Tour can even ban non-members for a year
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Joel Tadman tests these two better player irons head-to-head to see which one ticks the most boxes
Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)
Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
GolfWRX
Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie
Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
Golf Channel
Slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' by play last year
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship. Speaking ahead of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, his first event in three months, the 52-year-old Mickelson was asked almost exclusively about his game and fitness. He told reporters that he’s trimmed down to his old college weight and still believes he is capable of accomplishing “special things” in the game’s biggest events.
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau has surgery to fix vertigo, no longer chasing distance
Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years. DeChambeau, making his first start of the year at the Asian Tour's Saudi International, said in a story on LIV Golf’s website that he had surgery Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses. That cyst had restricted one of his nasal passages, leading to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued him since the 2020 Masters.
Golf Channel
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks
There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances. It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth recalls harrowing shot on Pebble's 8th: 'A bad decision'
Fortunately for Jordan Spieth, he wouldn’t be able to recreate his harrowing recovery shot even if he wanted this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was a year ago that Spieth attempted what was possibly the most dangerous shot in PGA Tour history, his tee ball on the famed eighth hole coming to rest precariously close to the edge of the cliff over Carmel Bay. Despite pleas from caddie Michael Greller, Spieth took on the shot and almost immediately retreated to safety after impact. His daring approach wound up left of the green, but in true Spieth fashion, he sank a 20-footer for a miraculous par. That spurred him to a third-round 63.
