Athens, GA

Georgia Players in the NFC and AFC Championship Games

By Christian Goeckel
 3 days ago

The Bulldogs will be will represented in the NFL's AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.

Georgia will be one of four teams with at least one player on all four of the active rosters in this weekend’s NFC and AFC Conference Championships.

Oklahoma, Michigan, and USC are the other three.

Trey Hill (Cincinnati), Mecole Hardman* (Kansas City), Charlie Woerner (San Francisco), Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean (Philadelphia) will all play this weekend.

*Hardman hasn’t been officially announced, but participated in practice this week.

Mecole Hardman hasn’t played since Week 8, but his return could be big for the Chiefs. In last season’s NFC Championship against Cincinnati, Hardman caught 3 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also added 18 yards on the ground. With Patrick Mahomes slowed with an ankle injury, short passes to Hardman could play a big factor in the game.

Hill, Woerner, and Dean have primarily been special teams players for their teams. Woerner sees the biggest share of time for his team as a blocking tight end.

Jordan Davis rotates in for the Eagles behind Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox, but will be a big (literally) factor in the Eagles trying to slow down the 49ers rushing attack which ranks 7th in the league.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

