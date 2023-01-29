ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Max Homa Storms Back at Farmers to Capture 6th PGA Tour Title

By Gabrielle Herzig
 3 days ago

Four of Homa’s six PGA Tour victories have occurred in the state of California.

“For some of us SoCal boys, it’s a comfort thing really,” Max Homa said during a mid-round interview with CBS Sports on Friday.

The statement proved to be prescient, as Homa captured his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open one day later—it was his fourth win in the state of California and the second trophy for Homa in the 2022-2023 season, following his dramatic defense of the Fortinent Championship title in Napa. Homa won $1.566 million for Saturday's victory .

The Valencia, Calif., native and Cal Berkeley product started the final round at Torrey Pines South six shots back of 54-hole leader Sam Ryder. Ryder, who was looking to secure his maiden PGA Tour victory, made costly mistakes down the stretch—including a double bogey at the par-4 15th—while Homa surged.

Carding just one bogey on the day, Homa’s round was highlighted by birdies on both of the back nine’s par-3s. He took dead aim at the 230-yard 16th, sticking a long iron to just 15 feet—a putt which he holed with obvious confidence.

The shot was the closest all day on the 16th and Homa was the only player to birdie both of the South Course’s back-nine par 3s.

“I hit two of the best 4-irons of my life on that back nine,” Homa said in an interview with Golf Channel.

Homa’s unshakable mentality down the stretch has helped him previously bounce back from large deficits. Five of Homa’s now-six PGA Tour victories came when he was trailing after 54 holes. That essential trait might explain why the 32-year-old has the word “relentless” tattooed on his arm.

“It’s a ton of patience and a lot of confidence,” Homa said when asked what it takes to come from behind. “Obviously there’s a ton of great players—that board was stacked.”

Indeed, the leaderboard during Saturday’s final round included quite a strong display of names. Jon Rahm started the day just two back of Ryder and looked to win his third PGA Tour event in three starts, but he had an off day while shooting a 74 to finish T7. Keegan Bradley finished in solo second place, two shots behind Homa, while Collin Morikawa took solo third at 10 under for the tournament.

Homa sixth victory put a spotlight once again on his inspirational comeback story. In 2017, Homa lost his PGA Tour card after missing 15 out of 17 cuts. In 2018, he birdied his final four holes of a Korn Ferry Tour event to get back into the big leagues. On Saturday, Homa perfectly summed up that grueling stretch in just a few resounding words.

“It’s a beautiful game,” Homa said. “Sometimes you’re just one good swing though away from being good again.”

