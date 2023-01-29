Read full article on original website
Angel Rodriguez
3d ago
terrible, how can anyone sleep knowing that their car might not be there in the morning to take them to work and earn the money for the car payments 😳
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
McDonald’s ‘ax man’ Michael Palacios, his dog struck in Manhattan hit-and-run
The man who flew into an ax-wielding rampage at a Lower East Side McDonald’s last year was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Manhattan Friday evening. Michael Palacios was riding his cargo bike along Fifth Avenue with his dog Simba when an SUV driver struck them from behind and then sped off, according to surveillance video posted to Instagram by Palacios. The 32-year-old bike messenger said he insulted the person’s driving before they rammed him with the vehicle near East 50th Street just before 4:40 p.m. “What happened? I told a bad driver he drives like s–t… I proceeded and he...
bronx.com
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
Catalytic Converter Thieves Drawing Intense Attention Of Police In Teaneck
It began with an overnight call to police from a Teaneck resident who heard an electric saw being used just outside the family's home. In no time, catalytic converter thieves had hit at least a dozen vehicles in the area, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said. Such thieves have been...
VIDEO: Woman on Manhattan 1 train robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a man aboard an Upper Manhattan subway train who robbed a woman’s wallet at gunpoint over the weekend, authorities said.
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested eight people in the raid of an apartment in Stapleton where officers allege they uncovered an array of drugs and loaded guns that included one weapon stuffed in a pillowcase. Authorities confirmed that two of the suspects, Thomas Dembinski, 24, and Joel...
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
otdowntown.com
Man Shot at Downtown Subway Sat Expected to Recover; Adams, Hochul Say Subway Crime Is Down 16 percent in three months
A 34 year old man shot twice in the torso is expected to recover from his wounds after being wounded on a moving N train near the Canal and Broadway stop early Saturday morning after getting into an argument with another man. Police said they are searching for the suspect...
NYPD cars vandalized with anti-cop slogan in third straight day of attacks
Two police cars were spray-painted with the anti-cop slogan “FTP” on their windshields in Brooklyn early Monday — the fourth attack on NYPD property since late Saturday. The pair of vandalized patrol cars were discovered outside Brooklyn Borough Hall at 209 Joralemon St. around 4:30 a.m. with the letters that stand for “f–k the police” painted on them in red, cops said. There were no arrests, and police were searching for video. A day earlier, at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, an NYPD van was discovered with black lines spray-painted on its back doors in Brooklyn, cops said. The two incidents followed a pair of other...
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
5 Nabbed With 144 Checks, 20 Money Orders, Credit/Debit Cards In Various Names: Cliffside PD
Five men stopped by a Cliffside Park police officer had more than 160 checks and money orders made out to dozens of different people, along with various credit, debit and Social Security cards in other people's names, authorities said. Officer Julio Perez found the driver and passengers "evasive and not...
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
As gruesome details emerge in court, ‘The Wanderers’ visit scene of crash that took life of pregnant 23-year-old woman on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Horrific details emerged in court days after a tragic crash on Hylan Boulevard took the life of a pregnant 23-year-old woman. Adriana Sylmetaj, of Great Kills, was killed in the early morning crash on Saturday after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in New Dorp.
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 2