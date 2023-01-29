ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Rodriguez
3d ago

terrible, how can anyone sleep knowing that their car might not be there in the morning to take them to work and earn the money for the car payments 😳

New York Post

McDonald’s ‘ax man’ Michael Palacios, his dog struck in Manhattan hit-and-run

The man who flew into an ax-wielding rampage at a Lower East Side McDonald’s last year was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Manhattan Friday evening. Michael Palacios was riding his cargo bike along Fifth Avenue with his dog Simba when an SUV driver struck them from behind and then sped off, according to surveillance video posted to Instagram by Palacios. The 32-year-old bike messenger said he insulted the person’s driving before they rammed him with the vehicle near East 50th Street just before 4:40 p.m. “What happened? I told a bad driver he drives like s–t… I proceeded and he...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said.  His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD cars vandalized with anti-cop slogan in third straight day of attacks

Two police cars were spray-painted with the anti-cop slogan “FTP” on their windshields in Brooklyn early Monday — the fourth attack on NYPD property since late Saturday. The pair of vandalized patrol cars were discovered outside Brooklyn Borough Hall at 209 Joralemon St. around 4:30 a.m. with the letters that stand for “f–k the police” painted on them in red, cops said. There were no arrests, and police were searching for video. A day earlier, at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, an NYPD van was discovered with black lines spray-painted on its back doors in Brooklyn, cops said. The two incidents followed a pair of other...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police

NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
