‘Sister Wives’ Rewind: How Old Were Each of Kody Brown’s Wives When They Got Married?

By Andrea Francese
 3 days ago

Kody Brown was once a polygamist. Now, the Sister Wives star is in a monogamous relationship, whether that is what he intended or not. Over the years, TLC captured many of the 54-year-old polygamist’s missteps. Still, season 17 proved to be the show’s most explosive and popular. Now that the Brown family is garnering more attention, we think it’s time to take it back to the beginning and review each of the family’s main players. Do you know how old each of Kody Brown’s wives are?

Meri Brown was a teen when she tied the knot and started it all

In 1990, Meri Brown and Kody Brown married after just a few months of dating. The couple agreed early on to live a polygamist lifestyle. Still, they spent the first three years of their marriage as a monogamous couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMuDJ_0kUukqNh00
Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri was born in January 1971. She was just 19 when she and Kody tied the knot. While she spent decades as Kody’s legal wife, that ended in 2014 when she and Kody divorced so he could legally marry Robyn Brown. In 2023, Meri took to Instagram to announce that her spiritual marriage to Kody was officially over. She just turned 52.

Janelle Brown became wife #2 in 1993

Janelle Brown came into the Brown family in 1993 and became Kody’s second wife. She is the oldest of his former brides, though. Born in May 1969, Janelle had been previously married when she decided to enter into a polygamist marriage. She was briefly married to Meri Brown’s brother, Adam Barbe r. Now 53, Janelle spends most of her time working as a consultant for Plexus and traveling to visit her adult children. She was just a few months shy of her 24th birthday when she and Kody were spiritually wed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpcFn_0kUukqNh00
Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

During the season 17 tell-all episode of Sister Wives , Janelle announced she and Kody Brown had decided to separate. While she refused to state that she and Kody are divorced, she did note that she didn’t believe reconciliation was likely.

Christine Brown joined the Brown family in her early 20s

Christine Brown was the third woman to become Kody Brown’s wife. She was also the first to officially leave. Christine was the youngest of the wives before Robyn. Born in April 1972, Christine is now 50 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OTJj_0kUukqNh00
Kody Brown and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine Brown married Kody Brown in 1994, weeks before turning 22. She and Kody had known each other for several years before they tied the knot. Initially, Christine was the wife who was considered a “peacemaker,” but her unhappiness grew exponentially when Robyn Brown joined the family . She announced her separation from her husband in November 2021.

Robyn Brown was in her 30s when she became Kody Brown’s wife

Robyn Brown joined the Brown family in 2010. While he was initially billed as Kody’s new, young love interest, she isn’t all that much younger than Christine Brown. Robyn was born on Oct. 9, 1978. Meaning she’s about six years younger than Christine Brown and a decade younger than her husband. She is 44 years old today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frdhI_0kUukqNh00
Kody Brown and Robyn Brown | YouTube/TLC
Robyn was 31 when she entered the family with three children from a previous marriage. She married her first husband, David Jessop, in 1999. They finalized their divorce in 2009. She became Kody’s legal wife in December 2014, and as of late 2022, she’s his only love interest.

