This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl odds have already changed
The Super Bowl is almost two weeks away and we’re already seeing the odds change for Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s game. Based on the early adjustment, the money is coming in on Philly. After the Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites...
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
How much will it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to attend Super Bowl LVII?
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. This year’s game will be in warm and sunny Glendale, Arizona presenting Eagles fans an opportunity to escape the cold and hopefully see their favorite team win it all. With the popularity of...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
2023 Senior Bowl: Stanford stars shine bright on Day 2
MOBILE, Ala. — On a day when receivers were dominant, Michael Wilson stood out. Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 216-pounder out of Stanford, dazzled during practice with the National Team, catching balls from an underwhelming group of quarterbacks. With Wilson, there’s no singular trait that immediately grabs an onlooker. He has...
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
The Rock is still open to a WWE WrestleMania match
Even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t appear at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, he is still open to a WrestleMania match. WWE is hosting WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Apr. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 2. With WrestleMania “going Hollywood,” fans speculated that it could set the stage for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make his in-ring return. Not to mention that there were reports months ago that the plan was for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, there were reports indicating that The Rock would not be in ring shape for WWE’s biggest show of the year.
