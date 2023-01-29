ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The Monkees’ ‘Shades of Grey’ Features a Horn Section Written by Mike Nesmith

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • The Monkees’ “Shades of Grey” was written by a pair of songwriters Peter Tork called “masters.”
  • Mike Nesmith added his own twist to the song even though he did not write it.
  • “Shades of Grey” appeared on the first Prefab Four album that featured major input from the band.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2UMT_0kUukZZS00
The Monkees | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The Monkees ‘ “Shade of Grey” wasn’t written by any of the Prefab Four. Despite this, Mike Nesmith added horn and cello sections to the song. The tune appeared on a famous album .

Peter Tork said 1 of the members of The Monkees was 1 of the best singers in the history of pop music

During a 2013 interview with Guitar World , Tork discussed had some very kind things to say about The Monkees. “Mike and Davy had splendid timing,” he opined.

“They should’ve been the rhythm section,” he added. “I’m a better guitar player than Mike; he should’ve been the drummer or the bass player and Davy the drummer.”

How Micky Dolenz created parts of The Monkees’ ‘Shades of Grey’

In the same interview, Tork was asked if he was upset that The Monkees were asked to sing songs written by others. “I wasn’t resentful because we had songs by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, Carole King, and Neil Diamond,” he said. “‘Shades of Gray’ was written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil — masters. We would play these songs and say, ‘Yeah, that’s a good song. Let’s do it.’ And that’s all we cared about, really. Having great songs.”

Tork revealed Mike Nesmith added his own flair to “Shades of Grey.” “Michael wrote the horn and cello part to ‘Shades of Gray,'” he said. “He wrote it in his head, he sang it to me, and I notated it, and I notated it for the French horn. I’m the only one of the four of us who was in possession of that body of information. I took piano for six years and French horn for a couple, plus music theory in college.”

Related

Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and The Carpenters Lost the Chance to Record Three Dog Night’s ‘An Old Fashioned Love Song’ 1st

How ‘Shades of Grey’ and its parent album performed on the charts

“Shades of Grey” appeared on the album Headquarters , which was the first Monkees album to feature major input from the group. Mike Nesmith said Headquarters was his favorite Monkees album. Tork said his favorite Monkees album was either Headquarters or Justus . Notably, the tunes from Justus were exclusively written by the members of the band. While they came out decades apart, Headquarters and Justus have similar backstories.

“Shades of Grey” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . The song’s parent album, Headquarters , topped the Billboard 200 for one week. Headquarters spent a total of 68 weeks on the chart.

“Shades of Grey” was not a single in the United Kingdom, so The Official Charts Company reports it did not chart there. On the other hand, Headquarters reached No. 2 in the U.K. and stayed on the chart for 19 weeks.

Nesmith did not write “Shades of Grey” but he made it his own.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy