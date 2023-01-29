ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bling Empire: New York’: Blake Defends Jett Amid Questions About His Sexuality

By Tamara Grant
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The couple behind Lynn Ban Jewelry, Lynn Ban and her husband Jett Kain, appeared as main cast members for Netflix’s reality TV series Bling Empire spinoff, New York . Primarily due to his interactions with editor Blake Abbie, many viewers began questioning his sexuality. However, Blake recently defended his co-star.

Jett Kain questioned Blake Abbie about his sexuality and crossed his boundaries during ‘Bling Empire: New York’

Fan-favorite Blake Abbie went to lunch with the married couple and castmates jewelry designer Lynn Ban and Jett Kain, a former MTV producer, during Bling Empire: New York episode 3.

Blake and many viewers were taken aback when Jett asked the editor about his sexuality and appeared to flirt with him. By the end of the conversation, he reluctantly agreed to an Instagram photoshoot with Jett at a local skating rink.

However, Blake had another awkward encounter with his castmate when Jett wanted him to pose in specific ways, crossing the editor’s boundaries and upsetting him.

Lynn later told her husband to apologize, and it appears the three are on good terms. The interactions caused many viewers to speculate about Jett’s sexuality, and Blake has since come to the defense of his co-star.

Blake defended Jett from viewers who speculated about his sexuality

Following the premiere, Blake clarified his run-ins with Jett and defended his co-star as many viewers questioned his sexuality.

On his Instagram story, the editor said he considers Lynn and Jett “family” and is surprised by the speculation about the former MTV producer’s sexuality.

“These crazy accusations and rumors are exactly what I stand against and can actually damage families!” He added. After claiming the couple is “madly in love,” Blake changed gears and acknowledged Jett’s invasive line of questioning.

He explained his co-star asked him about several different things and believed the edit made it seem “more shocking” than how it happened. He then insisted that Jett and Lynn aren’t homophobic and asked for “grace.”

Jett Kain and Lynn Ban are still married

After the premiere of the anticipated spinoff, many viewers also speculated about Jett’s marriage as they thought the former MTV producer might be gay.

However, the former producer appears to be happily married to Lynn, his partner of 26 years. According to Jett, the two met at a New York-based nightclub when he noticed her in a Chanel outfit dancing on a speaker.

The couple has a son, Sebastian, and Lynn refers to Jett as her “soulmate” and best friend. Additionally, they launched her successful jewelry brand, which boasts of celebrity clientele, and they work together as she handles the designs and he oversees the marketing and public relations.

Their storyline in Bling Empire: New York revolves around their reunion in New York as he primarily stays in London, where he manages the brand, and their son attends school. By the end of the season, he opened up about his desire to move away from Lynn’s brand and start his own thing. Following the season premiere, Jett and Lynn are still married. Bling Empire: New York is streaming on Netflix.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

