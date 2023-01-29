Read full article on original website
Related
Attempted Robbery in New York State Stopped by a Nun
Don't mess with this sister. Fox is reporting that two suspects allegedly tried to rob a center in New York state that provides food for the poor. However, their plans went south when they were suddenly stopped by a "quick-thinking" individual who happened to be at the center that morning as well.
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State
If you REALLY want to impress your sweetheart for Valentine's Day and money isn't a problem, check out these steakhouses around New York State.
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!
Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
News 12
Turn to Tara: Westchester DA weighs in on what's fueling the growing crisis of human trafficking
News 12's senior reporter Tara Rosenblum sat down with Westchester's top prosecutor to find out what is fueling the growing crisis of human trafficking. Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has spent her whole career confronting the crisis - first as a federal prosecutor for 16 years and now as DA.
Advocates continue push to lower legal BAC in NY
Advocates and lawmakers continue a years-long push for New York to be the second state in the country to lower the legal blood alcohol content from .08 to .05. But some, like local bar and restaurant owners, remain skeptical of the potential change.
NY1
New York lawmakers advance measure to seal criminal records
A bill that would seal many criminal records in New York has advanced through a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday, but its fate this session in Albany remains up in the air. Lawmakers on the state Senate Codes Committee approved the measure, known by its supporters as...
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9