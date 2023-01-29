ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!

Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
NY1

New York lawmakers advance measure to seal criminal records

A bill that would seal many criminal records in New York has advanced through a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday, but its fate this session in Albany remains up in the air. Lawmakers on the state Senate Codes Committee approved the measure, known by its supporters as...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
NEW YORK STATE
