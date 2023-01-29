Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch
Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
Boxing Scene
Harold Calderon: Spence, Crawford Need To Hurry Up and Fight, Free Up My Belts!
Harold Calderon (27-0) is hoping to have a big year in 2023. The undefeated welterweight only fought once in 2022, stopping Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in three rounds in September. The lack of activity has frustrated Calderon, who explained that he has had multiple fights fall apart at the last minute.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City
Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Was Disappointed When Valdez Pulled Out Of Fight, But We Have To Move Forward
Emanuel Navarrete had this date circled on his calendar for quite some time. There is still a sense of pride heading into this weekend’s showdown with Australia’s Liam Wilson, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight title at stake this Friday on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The February 3 date was reserved for an all Mexico-showdown between Navarrete and former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23KOs), who withdrew due to a previous injury that hasn’t fully healed.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Boxing Scene
Luis Rodriguez Blasts Out Diaz in Two Rounds For WBA Regional Belt
Panama City, Panama - - Luis Rodriguez, now a perfect 11 wins in 11 fights with 11 stoppages, won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas super middleweight title with a second-round knockout against Encarnacion “Demoledor” Diaz on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama. Rodriguez...
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox - Montreal Card Picked Up By ESPN+
Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in a 10-round main event this Thursday, Feb. 2, against American veteran Alantez Fox at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan, a 10-year-pro, hopes a victory over the 6-foot-4 Fox...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight
Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
Boxing Scene
Vincent Astrolabio-Emmanuel Rodriguez Vacant Bantamweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Vincent Astrolabio and Emmanuel Rodriguez are both determined to fill the bantamweight void left behind by Naoya Inoue. For now, they stand in each other’s way. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has ordered a vacant bantamweight title fight between Astrolabio and Rodriguez, the sanctioning body’s top two contenders. Their respective teams will have until February 25 to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev on Facing Usyk: No Problem, He's a Good Fighter
WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev would have no problem with a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. The contest would have to take place in the cruiserweight division - where Usyk became undisputed champion in 2018. Beterbiev was in...
Boxing Scene
Jarrett Hurd: I'm in a New Weight Class, Looking To Dominate Like I Did at 154
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd will make his return to the ring on March 4th, as part of a Showtime televised tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Hurd, now fighting as a middleweight, will collide with dangerous foe Armando Resendiz. Hurd (24-2,...
Boxing Scene
Berlanga On Top Rank Split: They Tried To Slow Me Down; I Want Growth, Legacy, Money
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank severed their promotional pact in January due to differences around how the super middleweight wanted to steer his career. The 25-year-old unrestricted free agent Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is already in the midst of entertaining offers from a foursome that includes the likes of Al Haymon, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, and Eddie Hearn.
Boxing Scene
Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Margsayo Showtime Tripleheader Official, March 4
In a matchup of all-action, high-powered former world champions, hard-hitting star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title on Saturday, March 4 live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. topping a Premier Boxing Champions event.
