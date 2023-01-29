Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
2023 Senior Bowl: Stanford stars shine bright on Day 2
MOBILE, Ala. — On a day when receivers were dominant, Michael Wilson stood out. Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 216-pounder out of Stanford, dazzled during practice with the National Team, catching balls from an underwhelming group of quarterbacks. With Wilson, there’s no singular trait that immediately grabs an onlooker. He has...
Paul Finebaum gives telling update on Alabama defensive coordinator search
Paul Finebaum provided some clarity on the ongoing Alabama defensive coordinator search. When it comes to the Alabama defensive coordinator search, Paul Finebaum notices how deliberate and calculated Nick Saban is being when it comes to replacing Pete Golding. With Golding leaving for Ole Miss, Saban has a pair of...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl odds have already changed
The Super Bowl is almost two weeks away and we’re already seeing the odds change for Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s game. Based on the early adjustment, the money is coming in on Philly. After the Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites...
3 Cincinnati Bengals who won’t be back next season and why
After coming up one game short of the Super Bowl this season, the Cincinnati Bengals have to reconfigure their plans heading into a critical 2023-24 campaign. The Cincinnati Bengals went out with a bang, as they talked their way to the top of the bulletin board in Arrowhead Stadium. As catchy as ‘Burrowhead’ sounded throughout the week, it was bound to get the best of a Cincinnati team which went up against a gauntlet in the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 teams that should steal Lamar Jackson from the Ravens in free agency
With all of the drama surrounding Lamar Jackson’s end-of-season, will the Baltimore Ravens really risk losing him?. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. They just go together. Why would either side want a split? It wouldn’t look right. But, it’s certainly a possibility. The way the end...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
Lakers mock draft: LA lands 2 extremely exciting scorers to bolster depth
The Los Angeles Lakers traded away a lot of draft capital for Anthony Davis and while it has hindered the team’s ability to trade future picks, Los Angeles still has two selections to make in the 2023 NBA Draft. Of course, this could all change if the Lakers make...
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Bengals fans are livid with refs, Eli Apple over gifting Chiefs do-overs
Cincinnati Bengals fans were furious after a Kansas City Chiefs drive was extended due to a controversial call, and a bad penalty committed by Eli Apple. The last thing a fan of an NFL team wants is for a shady call to come into play in a pivotal portion of a big game. For those who watched the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
What hiring Sean Payton will mean for Russell Wilson in Denver
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their head coach through a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here’s what it means for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos have found themselves a new head coach, and perhaps the most prolific one available this offseason. On Tuesday, the Broncos agreed to trade their 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round draft picks in exchange for head coach Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. With that, they have a former Super Bowl-winning head coach on their sidelines in Payton, who shined during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
