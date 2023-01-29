ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBKO

Hayes earns C-USA weekly honors for second time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16. Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU’s two wins last week against...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Athletics launches fan committee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols

Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some slick spots still possible this AM!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!. Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Another night, another round of winter weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new system arrives tonight with another messy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly a bit of snow. Slick travel is a good bet into early Wednesday morning!. Expect a mixed bag of precip to move through Tuesday evening, creating icy travel as temps...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rounds of winter weather still expected!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ice accumulations will range from .10-.20″ for most, with little if any icing SE around Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake, where the precip stays mainly in the form of rain. USE CAUTION when traveling this morning! As one wintry system moves out later this morning,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out. Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same. Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series

First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Utica man arrested after home search

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
UTICA, KY
WBKO

City road crews prepare for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As overnight temperatures drop, city road crews say that much of their response will need to be reactive rather than proactive. Although snow plows and additional road crews will be ready to act, public works officials do not anticipate that they’ll be necessary. “The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

