ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million for Wednesday drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Another Powerball drawing, another rollover. No winning ticket was sold for Monday nights Powerball drawing, making Wednesday's prize an estimated $653 million. That makes it the 8th highest jackpot in Powerball history. The numbers drawn on Monday were 1-4-12-36-49 with a Powerball of 5. You...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational

The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuwf.org

Tallahassee students say why they'd be part of a lawsuit over an AP African American Studies course

The controversy over an advanced placement course in African American Studies exploded as the state’s refusal to accept the course as-is encountered resistance. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is threatening to sue over the rejection as the DeSantis administration doubles down on its defense that the course is quote: “indoctrination, not education.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Few know about FAMU’s new parking area

Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Do college students know about affordable STD testing?

For many college students, conversations about sexual health and getting tested can be taboo or. uncomfortable to share in an open space. As of January 24, Tallahassee is ranked as one of the. top five cities in Florida with the highest STD rates. According to ESPN, there are 1,257 HIV...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Aaron Glee rejected a plea deal Monday as he stood before a judge and a packed courtroom. “I didn’t want to take the plea, but he intimidated me, so I signed the paper,” Glee told the judge. “I’m not trying to make a mockery of your court or anything, but I have reconsidered that plea, and I would like to go to trial.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
vanishinggeorgia.com

Burton Brooks Peach Shed, 1950s, Barney

I. C. Williams, the first commercial peach grower in Brooks County, built this packing shed in the 1950s. Though it’s now owned by Mike and Lynn Abbott and known as Burton Brooks Orchards, the business is stronger than ever. Like Luck & Moody across the road, Burton Brooks sells at least 100 gallons of ice cream a day during the summer.
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida colleges and universities to ramp up their tenure review process of faculty and staff. University Faculty of Florida Florida State University Chapter president Matthew Lata, however, said the process is already rigorous and said the governor is looking to bypass the peer evaluation step and give more power to the board of trustees in the process.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Fire destroys Decatur Co. hay barn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire destroyed a hay barn Saturday, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR). On Jan. 28, fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the Fowlstown area. A hay barn with approximately 200 bales of hay was on fire. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy