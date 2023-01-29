Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
cbs12.com
Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million for Wednesday drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Another Powerball drawing, another rollover. No winning ticket was sold for Monday nights Powerball drawing, making Wednesday's prize an estimated $653 million. That makes it the 8th highest jackpot in Powerball history. The numbers drawn on Monday were 1-4-12-36-49 with a Powerball of 5. You...
Standout 2025 RB Alvin Henderson talks "crazy" Junior Day visit to Florida State
Henderson holds the Seminoles in high-regard early in his recruitment.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
2023 Florida State Football Schedule: Games, Dates, Opponents
2023 Florida State Football Schedule: Seminoles Games, Dates, OpponentsApril 15 Spring Game (4 p.m.) Sept. 3 vs. LSU (Orlando) Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Sept. 16 at Boston College Sept. 23 at Clemson Sept. 30 Idle Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse Oct. 21 vs. Duke Oct. 28 at Wake Forest ...
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
Coaching staff at Florida State stands out to four-star dual-sport athlete BJ Gibson
Gibson was in Tallahassee for another unofficial visit on Saturday.
wuwf.org
Tallahassee students say why they'd be part of a lawsuit over an AP African American Studies course
The controversy over an advanced placement course in African American Studies exploded as the state’s refusal to accept the course as-is encountered resistance. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is threatening to sue over the rejection as the DeSantis administration doubles down on its defense that the course is quote: “indoctrination, not education.”
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
thefamuanonline.com
Few know about FAMU’s new parking area
Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: Mild weather is in store for much of the week along with rain chances. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details.
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
thefamuanonline.com
Do college students know about affordable STD testing?
For many college students, conversations about sexual health and getting tested can be taboo or. uncomfortable to share in an open space. As of January 24, Tallahassee is ranked as one of the. top five cities in Florida with the highest STD rates. According to ESPN, there are 1,257 HIV...
WCTV
Tallahassee man rejects plea deal in brutal double murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Aaron Glee rejected a plea deal Monday as he stood before a judge and a packed courtroom. “I didn’t want to take the plea, but he intimidated me, so I signed the paper,” Glee told the judge. “I’m not trying to make a mockery of your court or anything, but I have reconsidered that plea, and I would like to go to trial.”
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burton Brooks Peach Shed, 1950s, Barney
I. C. Williams, the first commercial peach grower in Brooks County, built this packing shed in the 1950s. Though it’s now owned by Mike and Lynn Abbott and known as Burton Brooks Orchards, the business is stronger than ever. Like Luck & Moody across the road, Burton Brooks sells at least 100 gallons of ice cream a day during the summer.
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida colleges and universities to ramp up their tenure review process of faculty and staff. University Faculty of Florida Florida State University Chapter president Matthew Lata, however, said the process is already rigorous and said the governor is looking to bypass the peer evaluation step and give more power to the board of trustees in the process.
WALB 10
Fire destroys Decatur Co. hay barn
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire destroyed a hay barn Saturday, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR). On Jan. 28, fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the Fowlstown area. A hay barn with approximately 200 bales of hay was on fire. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive...
Comments / 0