Man Critical After Being Found Shot On Hartford Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Connecticut man was found shot on a city street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 1:50 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of 1053 Capitol Ave. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, the man was found after officers responded to...
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Man Found Dead Lying On New Haven Roadway, No Car In Sight, Police Say
A man was found dead lying on a Connecticut roadway by police responding to a call of a person in the road bleeding from their head. The incident took place in New Haven around 3 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the Sherman Parkway near West Division Street. Officers arrived quickly...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police: Man set fire in basement of home, then damaged police cruiser following his arrest
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for intentionally setting a fire in a home in New Haven then causing $1,500 worth of damage to a police cruiser. Ryan Bowser, 22, was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief. The arson case happened on...
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight
A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
Woman in Meriden charged with carrrying butcher knife
police arrested Caley Haas, 31, on Lewis Avenue. Police determined Haas went to the victim’s residence multiple times demanding property and displaying a large butcher knife.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Armed Home Invasion: Suspects On Run After Incident At Occupied Fairfield County Residence
Police in Fairfield County are searching for armed men who allegedly broke into an occupied home.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30 in the 600 block of Brooks Street.Bridgeport Police officers responded after receiving a 911 call of a burglary in progress, said Sco…
Fatal Crash: Fairfield County Man's SUV Slams Into Trees, Rolls Over, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 8 after leaving the roadway and hitting a clump of trees in the median.Clinton McDevitt, age 51, of Bridgeport, was killed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 on Route 8 in Shelton.McDevitt was traveling northbound on Route 8 when his 20…
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
Eyewitness News
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
Trespasser at Hamden school prompts extra police presence
HAMDEN, Conn. — There is an extra police presence at Wintergreen School in Hamden after someone illegally entered the building, assaulted, and robbed the school custodian. The school custodian reported Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault.
Fugitive on the run for 2 years found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford home: Officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man on the run from New York authorities for two years was captured in Hartford on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted in an incident on November 5, 2020. In New York City, Bernard was reportedly arguing over a parking space on Troy Avenue.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury
Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
FOX 61
