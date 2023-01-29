ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight

A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Trespasser at Hamden school prompts extra police presence

HAMDEN, Conn. — There is an extra police presence at Wintergreen School in Hamden after someone illegally entered the building, assaulted, and robbed the school custodian. The school custodian reported Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury

Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy