HAMDEN, Conn. — There is an extra police presence at Wintergreen School in Hamden after someone illegally entered the building, assaulted, and robbed the school custodian. The school custodian reported Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO