VIPs Tour Calexico High EV Auto Shop
CALEXICO — State officials and energy experts recently visited Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class to observe local efforts in bolstering the Valley’s role in the state’s renewable energy sector. The visitors were able to watch the students work on a lead-acid battery-powered electric vehicle...
State officials, energy experts tour local renewable energy sites
CALEXICO — Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class and its pioneering work building electric vehicles made a major impression on a group of state officials and energy experts touring Imperial County recently, on hand to visit sites related to renewable energy, according to a press release sent out by Comite Civico Del Valle.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
California State Parks reminds visitors to use free pass programs
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency reminded visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free in a press release sent out Tuesday, January 31. Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.
AN OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNOR NEWSOM
Dear Governor Newsom, Our Brown, Rural, Binational Community is Falling Apart. In a rural, binational community located in the dry desert along the U.S. border, between the coast of San Diego and state of Arizona, lies our Imperial Valley. In a region serving 179,000 residents, over a million from the neighboring capital city of Baja California, hundreds of thousands of off-road enthusiasts that visit the Imperial Sand Dunes, tens of thousands of annual “snowbirds,” and hundreds from our local prison population; there’s no way that one of the two remaining hospitals within County lines could possibly close, right?
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
Newsom’s Bold New Green Energy Era Will Make Us All Paupers
The devil always is in the details. And, right now, California ratepayers are being squeezed by the devil (in the form of soaring utility rate bills) and the state’s ambitious zero-carbon goals. In PG&E’s service territory, rate hikes are pounding families like an endless wave of atmospheric rivers. Parents...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Audit of California's middle-class tax refund program requested by local assemblymember
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —More San Diegans have contacted Team 10 about missing funds from their middle-class tax refund debit cards. The money was supposed to help people during the tough economy, but some found their debit cards sent to them were already depleted when they tried to use them.
Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout
Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
Drenched by higher-than-normal rain, Lake Shasta water level rises 60 feet during January
Higher-than-normal rainfall during the past month has dramatically changed Lake Shasta, with the water level of California’s largest reservoir rising 60 feet since the end of December. Gone are vast areas of shoreline that became parking lots and campgrounds as the lake dried up and the water level dropped...
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government’s retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the...
Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare
Community leaders and healthcare professionals all throughout Imperial County met on Saturday to discuss the future of their changing healthcare district. The post Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare appeared first on KYMA.
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
