Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO