Madison, WI

Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
MADISON, WI
COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
