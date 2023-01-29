Read full article on original website
Janet Weitkamp
3d ago
No more anger!! we don't need someone to tell us to 'fight'. we need a leader who leads us to get along , to lift each other up!
Reply(69)
332
Vote Blue
3d ago
Doesn’t want to be trump anymore because trump is under to many investigations. Always referees to himself in a third person perspective. This is him trying to run away from himself. 😂
Reply(27)
230
Carolyn Mann
3d ago
Let’s send him packing early. Seems as if most of his time is going to be in so many different courts he won’t have time to campaign or play golf.
Reply(27)
129
