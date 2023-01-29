Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
travelawaits.com
This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now
Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
orangecountytribune.com
Anti-shoplift bill submitted
In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
Well-Known Mountain Lion P-81 Killed on California Highway: REPORT
“We are saddened to share the news that mountain lion P-81 was likely killed by a vehicle strike,” the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed over the weekend. On Sunday, January 22, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials collected P-81’s body on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. Both busy roadways cut through the the western Santa Monica Mountains, which are crucial habitat for California cougars. P-81, too, was critical to both CDFW and NPS’ understanding of the species in this area. But his life was cut short by a vehicle strike that left him dead in the middle of the highway. P-81 was around 4-years-old when he died.
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
Paradise Post
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
KTLA.com
Snowfall hits 100% of the yearly average in California’s Central Sierra mountains
Mother Nature continues to deliver. With more than two months left in the season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, climatologists from UC Berkeley announced Monday. “A fresh 3″ (7.5 cm) of new #snow over the last...
sierranewsonline.com
Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library
Anyone with a library card can check out free passes to visit more than 200 participating California State Parks through the California State Park Library Pass program.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Surfline
Approachable Size, Sunny Skies for North/Central CA
Long swell travel distance means lengthy lulls between sets. Not too small, not too big, and maybe just right. Northern and Central California’s next round of WNW swell isn’t going to be an XL affair. And thank goodness for that. Finding surf in your wheelhouse is much easier than when the Pacific Ocean is spitting out storms on the other side of the Date Line, instead of right on California’s doorstep. Distant storm tracks can also lead to pleasant weather, as is the case this time around with clear skies and favorable winds accompanying the waves through the middle of the week.
