'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
Eddie Murphy Wants to Make ‘Shrek 5’ or a Donkey Spinoff
The Shrek franchise dominated movie theaters for 10 years at the start of the 2000s. And even though it’s now been over a decade since the final installment in the series, it still dominates them, in a way; the spinoff Puss in Boots series just released a new film last year. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already grossed $335 million worldwide and recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.
