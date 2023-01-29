Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, De Soto, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Red River FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/28/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR AALIYAH LANGFORD, WHITE, FEMALE, 1 YEAR OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET EVEN, WEIGHT 40 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES AND AIDEN LANGFORD, WHITE, MALE, 4 MONTHS OLD, HEIGHT 2 FEET 6 INCHES, WEIGHT 25 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR TIFFANY WEAVER, 31 YEARS OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, HEIGHT 5 FEET 7 INCHES, WEIGHT 135 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, HAZEL EYES AND AARON LANGFORD, 29 YEARS OLD, WHITE, MALE, HEIGHT 6 FEET 02 INCHES, WEIGHT 169 POUNDS, RED HAIR, GREEN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECTS ARE DRIVING A WHITE, 2005, CHRYSLER, VAN BEARING TX LICENSE PLATE NUMBER B P 9 V 6 0 3. THE SUSPECTS WERE LAST SEEN IN SILSBEE, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 4 0 9 2 4 6 5 1 0 1. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 4 0 9 2 4 6 5 2 7 3.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brazos, Houston, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Houston; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Any additional ice accumulations will be a light glaze. * WHERE...Houston County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most ice accumulations can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Icing will decrease significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and easternmost portions of the county is not likely to see any ice accumulation at all where temperatures remain above freezing.
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Tyler by NWS
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado by NWS
