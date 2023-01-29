ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

38 Volunteer Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The first graduating class of volunteer firefighters in 3 years received their diplomas during a ceremony Friday night at the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022.

The oldest graduate in the class was Frank Wendling, Jr., who graduated with his two sons, Frank Wendling III and Max Wendling. Father and sons are volunteer firefighters with Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

The graduates worked with a staff of 36 instructors under the direction of Somerville resident Lisa Werner, director of the ESTA.

Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co.

Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co. #1 scored highest on the Hazmat exam.

Recognized for the Highest Score on the Hazmat Operations exam were Michael Caldarola, Country Hills Volunteer Fire Co.; Richard Engman, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept.;Anthony Hartman, Finderene Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler Malinowski, Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

There were a total of 38 firefighters from 24 fire departments in Somerset County and surrounding counties to complete the course at the facility, located at 402 Roycefield Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4usZ_0kUuduRk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBU2O_0kUuduRk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZNEz_0kUuduRk00

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Greater Somerset County YMCA Aquatics Programs Offer Opportunities to Serve the Community

BASKING RIDGE, NJ — Drowning can happen nearly anywhere with standing water. We also know that aquatic exercise offers many health benefits and that is why lifeguards and swim instructors are an integral part of the Y experience for members. They ensure members and program participants enjoy a safe, fun aquatic experience, and are able to develop the skills and relationships they need to be healthy, confident and connected to others. At Greater Somerset County YMCA, water safety is vital. Swim lessons are offered yearlong and a special program, Safety Around Water, is open to the community. The Y’s group swim...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Small Business Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced the February 1 opening of applications for the Mercer County Small Business Grant program to assist area businesses rebound from the pandemic. The program will provide $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds directly to Mercer County small businesses that have likely experienced hardship from the COVID-19 disaster. Mercer County business leaders, Hal English, president of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber, said he "applauds the County of Mercer for this wonderful and sorely needed grant program. We congratulate the Administration for making the funding available and the application process as simple as possible! It...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Reinheimer Park Improvements, Change to Nutley Library HVAC, Liability Insurance Requirement, announced at BOC Meeting

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Commissioners announced pending improvements to Reinheimer Park with a grant application during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Board of Commissioners meeting. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.  Ordinances Revenue and Finance Commissioner Thomas J. Evans introduced Ordinance No. 3508 to add Chapter 428  — “Licensing And Business Regulations” Section 428-1 Business Insurance Registration to the township code.  According to Evans the ordinance is required due to a change in the New Jersey state law. It requires businesses and rental property owners to maintain a minimum level of liability insurance. Additionally, municipalities are required...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hanover Park Regional High School District Recognized as NJ District of Character

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Park Regional School District has been designated a New Jersey School District of Character by Character.org.  Character.org is a national advocate and leader for character. They have designated 73 State-level Schools of Character and 2 Districts of Character for 2023 with the Hanover Park Regional High School District being designated as one of the two State Districts of Character for 2023. The review team evaluated 197 applications from New Jersey schools and Districts.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Education Association Donates $45,940

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Education Association (REA) represents members of Randolph Township Schools’ faculty and staff. In addition to providing exemplary teaching and learning for over 4,300 students in our learning community, the Randolph Education Association has a deep commitment to the continued advancement of both our schools and township. The organization and its members offer two different grant programs including PRIDE which supports community outreach as well as F.A.S.T. (Families and Schools Together Work for Children). This year, Co-Pride/F.A.S.T. Chairs Angela Cordova and Joe Bocchino are proud to announce that the REA will be granting contributions totaling $45,940 to...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Grants $38 Million to Target Lead Paint

MARLTON – A total of $5.5 million will be used to remediate homes in Camden and Burlington counties built before 1978 that may have lead-based paint, a severe danger to the health and development of children, Gov. Phil Murphy announced here on Wednesday. Murphy said that more than $38 million will go to 20 organizations across the state to identify and remediate paint in some of the 1.8 million homes built before lead-based paint was banned 45 years ago. The 20 groups with the funding cover an area that has 4,537 children with elevated levels of lead in their blood, the governor...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash

PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Union and Manchester Ave. where they found the victim on the ground suffering from the gruesome injury. Firefighters at the scene, assisted by members of the St. Joseph’s Advanced Life Support, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to St. Joseph's Health. The severed limb was recovered by members of the Paterson Fire Department and also transported to the hospital packed in ice which was taken from a nearby liquor store at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Master Assigned to Caldwell Sewer Utility Confirms Capacity Availability

CALDWELL, NJ -- The highly anticipated report from the special master assigned to all litigation regarding the Caldwell Wastewater Treat Plant (WWTP) that was released Jan. 16 confirmed that available capacity can provide wastewater treatment to all parties requesting it. The report was prepared by James F. Cosgrove, Jr., P.E., principal of One Water Consulting LLC, who was appointed by Justice Robert H. Gardner of the New Jersey Superior Court in June to assist the court-appointed special master Frank Banish.  The special master was appointed by the court to assist on all matters related to available capacity at the treatment plant. The Caldwell Wastewater...
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown Police Department is Hiring

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Milltown Police Department is actively recruiting all-entry level police officers. Resumes will be accepted now through March 1. Applicants must be 18 years of age and not older than 35 years of age at the time of appointment. Interested candidates must be United States citizens and be a resident of New Jersey with a valid New Jersey driver's license.  All potential candidates will participate in an interview process and undergo criminal background checks, drug screenings, medical and psychological exams and physical fitness tests. Candidates must also complete a six-month training program at an approved New Jersey PTC Academy....
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Frank J. Cicarell Academy Students JoinsKean High School Honors Band

Elizabeth, NJ - Seven of Elizabeth's music students from Frank J. Cicarell Academy, in grades 9 through 12, joined the Kean University Wind Ensemble as members of the Kean high school honors band.    These children received a three-day intensive workshop to learn collegiate-level music from Dr. Thomas Connors and instructors from the Kean University Music Department after being nominated by staff members Ms. Foreman and Mr. Bolivar who were impressed with the caliber of the student's musicianship.   Along with other nearby high schools taking part in this event, the concert was held on Sunday, January 29th at the Enlow Recital Hall.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Perth Amboy Honors its Hometown Heroes

PERTH AMBOY - The city is launching its first tribute banner program to honor residents who have served in any military branch as active service members, reserves, and veterans at the time of enlistment.  The Hometown Heroes banners, measuring 24" x48" and double-sided, will feature the individual's photo, name, the branch of service, and credentials and be displayed on light poles in the city business districts, including: Smith Street, State Street, New Brunswick Avenue, Amboy Avenue and Hall Avenue. "I am honored to be a part of this wonderful initiative that pays homage to our hometown heroes who have or are actively fighting to defend our freedom and liberties," said...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Woodland Park Resident Dedicates Book to Woodland Park Teachers

WOODLAND PARK, NJ – The Woodland Park Board of Education on Monday acknowledged former Woodland Park resident Charles O’Donnell for writing a book entitled Read to Succeed: Great Readers Make Great Leaders. O’Donnell dedicates the book to his “wonderful Elementary School No. 4 teachers” with a list of the teachers who taught him during his years in Woodland Park.  “Prior to winter break, I received a letter and a book from Mr. O’Donnell and I was curious, and I opened the package and lo and behold there was the dedication,” Superintendent of Woodland Park Schools Dr. Michelle Pillari said. “I wanted to make...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.  Officer Andre Hodge began his service with RTPD on Monday, January 23. He previously was a Class II police officer with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department in Monmouth County. Hodge grew up and currently lives in Aberdeen. "One of my favorite things to do is hire a new police officer, just starting their careers. It’s an exciting time for all of us at the police department," Robbinsville Police Chief Mike Polaski told TAPinto. "We wish them a long safe fulfilling career." Recently, Officer Allison Ricci left RTPD for a new position in another law enforcement agency. She has a permanent connection to Robbinsville, however, after helping deliver a baby at home in March 2022.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.  The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Are Asking For the Community's Help Locating Morristown 25 Year Old Woman

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Have you seen Imani? Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown, was last seen by a family member in New York, in the area of 239 West 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4 with another female, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson. Imani failed to appear for two scheduled court dates; January 3 and January 30, said police. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist and one on the back of her neck. Her mother reported her missing on January 8.  The Morristown Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, as well as outside agencies, including municipal and out of state law enforcement agencies have been trying to locate Imani. Anyone with information regarding Imani's whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to call the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call the Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy