38 Volunteer Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The first graduating class of volunteer firefighters in 3 years received their diplomas during a ceremony Friday night at the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022.

The oldest graduate in the class was Frank Wendling, Jr., who graduated with his two sons, Frank Wendling III and Max Wendling. Father and sons are volunteer firefighters with Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

The graduates worked with a staff of 36 instructors under the direction of Somerville resident Lisa Werner, director of the ESTA.

Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co.

Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co. #1 scored highest on the Hazmat exam.

Recognized for the Highest Score on the Hazmat Operations exam were Michael Caldarola, Country Hills Volunteer Fire Co.; Richard Engman, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept.;Anthony Hartman, Finderene Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler Malinowski, Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

There were a total of 38 firefighters from 24 fire departments in Somerset County and surrounding counties to complete the course at the facility, located at 402 Roycefield Road.











