Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta's Police Chief Attends FBI Training

By Jenny Dericks
 3 days ago

QUANTICO, VA – Sparta Police Chief Jeff McCarrick spent 11 weeks at FBI headquarters earlier this fall immersed in the academy training program for law enforcement officers.

“It was quite an experience,” McCarrick said.

He was one of 273 in Class 284.  Police officers from across the United States and 25 countries were included in the class.

“They were humbled and really appreciated being in the program because they know the US has the best law enforcement training,” McCarrick said. “The contacts I made from the program are invaluable.”

He said he was enrolled in classes including crisis negotiations, managing law enforcement image, executive leadership, managing internal crisis and forensic science.  Every day included a couple of classes, physical training, studying, researching and writing presentations.

McCarrick said forensic science “was one of my favorites,” because of the instructor.  He said the instructor was the head of evidence collection and played a large role in the 9/11 investigation, dispatching teams responsible for evidence collection.

Because of the instructor McCarrick and his classmates were able to get a tour of the FBI forensic lab. Evidence from high profile cases and scale models of crime scenes are just some of the memories McCarrick has from that impressive tour.

The chief said learning about what evidence can be processed and what can be done with that evidence is valuable for what he and Sparta Police officers do here. He said he can submit evidence to be analyzed at the FBI if they need it.

The instructor’s photographic memory also left an impression on McCarrick. He said former police chief Neil Spidaletto had told him about this instructor and the instructor remembers details about Spidaletto as well even though it had been six years since Spidaletto attended the FBI training.

The crisis negotiation class was a “great class,” also in large part because of the instructor who had been involved with the Boston Marathon bombing case and the Captain Philips negotiations.

“A lot of what our officers do every day is deescalation,” McCarrick said explaining many of the officers have training in different types of deescalation.”

The classes met a minimum of twice a week on a rotating basis, with physical training three times a week.  They did extra PT with access to the FBI gym and had training on wellness including nutrition, sleep habits, yoga and meditation.  He said they had “non-stop” 10 to 12-hour days.  When they were not in class there were tests, papers to write, research to do and networking.

Even downtime was productive, McCarrick said.  Networking during those times is valuable.

“The contacts I made from the program are invaluable," McCarrick said.

McCarrick, known to enjoy cooking, made his own mark on the program, creating the academy's first “Patio Nights” making use of a grill on the outdoor space where they would spend time after class on Wednesday nights.  He and another participant cooked dinner for everyone that night.  It became a focal point of the week, with everyone attending, building the comradery with the classmates.

”I would not have been able to accomplish this experience without the support from our township officials, fellow officers and most importantly my family," McCarrick said.

McCarrick became Sparta Chief of Police when Spidaletto retired at the end of 2022.

