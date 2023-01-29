ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Police Seek Help Identifying Assault Suspect

Gresham Police have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted sexual assault at Pat Pfeiffer Park that occurred on January 19th. Police searched the area after the attack, but weren't able to find the suspect. Police are concerned there may be unreported incidents of unwanted sexual contact involving...
KATU.com

Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery

PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers. Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy