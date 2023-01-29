Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested after standoff at Portland home
An arrest was made after an hours-long standoff with a carjacking suspect Portland police say ran from officers and entered a private home on Tuesday night.
kptv.com
2 robbery suspects arrested in SE Portland after stand-off, shelter-in-place alert lifted
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a police search in the Southeast Portland Hazelwood neighborhood, during which residents were asked to shelter in place. Police said the incident started at 6:30 a.m. when officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the...
Armed robbery suspects taken into custody by Portland police
Residents in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood are being urged to shelter in place as a search for a man and woman believed to be armed is underway Wednesday morning, authorities say.
KATU.com
Hillsboro PD arrest murder suspect after man found dead in vehicle at Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police arrested a murder suspect who is accused of killing a man found dead inside a vehicle in an Intel parking garage on Friday evening. Steven Milner, 55, was arrested Tuesday in Clackamas County. He was charged in the murder of 56-year-old Kenneth Fandrich of Oregon City.
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in downtown Portland
One person was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Portland late Tuesday night, authorities said.
iheart.com
Police Seek Help Identifying Assault Suspect
Gresham Police have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted sexual assault at Pat Pfeiffer Park that occurred on January 19th. Police searched the area after the attack, but weren't able to find the suspect. Police are concerned there may be unreported incidents of unwanted sexual contact involving...
KATU.com
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
Woman suspected of killing Portland man last summer arrested in Arizona, charged with murder
A woman who Portland police spent at least three months trying to locate was arrested in Arizona this week and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Aaron H. Follstad-Martin. Portland police publicly named Janae T. Kelley, 43, as a suspect last October, saying there was probable cause...
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Feb. 1 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip…
KATU.com
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Felon faces 14 charges related to Cully shotgun blast
A shotgun blast that hit a house in Portland's Cully neighborhood in early December led to the arrest of a 36-year-old felon on 14 separate charges.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
KATU.com
Portland Police Chief addresses accountability concerns following death of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell joined community leaders at a vigil to honor the life of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday. The group spoke out on the need for change. Nichols died in a Memphis hospital earlier this month. Body cam footage showing five now fired, charged...
kptv.com
Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery
PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers. Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.
Car stolen from Portland woman’s driveway later spotted at nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new car was stolen from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland on Tuesday and later spotted at a nearby homeless camp. This happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood, where Beverly Cipolla had just moved from California to be closer to her family. She bought a...
Already in custody, man indicted in 2011 Portland murder
More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind 3 young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.
