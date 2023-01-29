ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy Week

Durham Sheriff’s Deputies Struggle to Serve Protective Orders

Rocks struck the brown vinyl exterior of Deyli’s Durham home last November. Like a baseball player, her ex-boyfriend pitched each rock with a grin as she crouched behind the faded couch in the living room with her mother. While yelling “Dumb b——” and other profanities in Spanish, he toggled...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham group asking for more funding, increased access for HEART in light of in-custody deaths

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham group advocating for community-led safety is asking for more money from the city to help a newly-formed group in light of recent tragedies. Durham Beyond Policing (DBP) is calling for City Council to allot more funding for Durham's unarmed first responders, known as HEART, the Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Team. This press conference held Wednesday morning was inspired in part by the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the in-custody death of Darryl Williams in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wake mulling new magnet school programs in eastern part of county

CARY, N.C. — Wake County school leaders are considering turning two more schools into magnet schools. East Wake High School would specialize in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (known as “STEAM” curriculum), and Wendell Middle School would focus on arts and design. That would be...
CARY, NC
wcti12.com

Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools

Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Indy Week

RPD Faces Tough Questions After Deposition in “No-Knock” Lawsuit

Two Black families were forced to answer racist questions in a deposition last month as they fought for justice over the Raleigh Police Department’s illegal entry intp their homes. Yolanda Irving and Kenya Walton, whose homes were raided in May 2020 after police entered with no warning, are suing...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham group wants more funding for unarmed responders

HEART launched in June, sending counselors and clinicians to nonviolent 911 calls, and has thus far responded to more than 3,000 calls for things like trespassing and mental health crises. HEART launched in June, sending counselors and clinicians to nonviolent 911 calls, and has thus far responded to more than...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
DURHAM, NC

