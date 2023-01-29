Read full article on original website
cbs17
Indicted ex-Wendell high school student resource officer, wife turn themselves in
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student. Michael and Ami Medlin were initially each given...
Durham leaders turn eye toward DPD's specialized crime unit
In the aftermath of the brutal events in Memphis, Durham city leaders want an update on the PD's Crime Area Target Team (CATT). It's a citywide operation where officers conduct patrols where there's been violent activity.
WRAL
Student found carrying loaded gun at Rolesville High sends school into lockdown
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday after a student brought a loaded firearm to campus. A letter from school administrators said a staff member noticed a student outside of class and found the student to be carrying a loaded gun. The gun was confiscated.
Indy Week
Durham Sheriff’s Deputies Struggle to Serve Protective Orders
Rocks struck the brown vinyl exterior of Deyli’s Durham home last November. Like a baseball player, her ex-boyfriend pitched each rock with a grin as she crouched behind the faded couch in the living room with her mother. While yelling “Dumb b——” and other profanities in Spanish, he toggled...
WRAL
Durham group asking for more funding, increased access for HEART in light of in-custody deaths
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham group advocating for community-led safety is asking for more money from the city to help a newly-formed group in light of recent tragedies. Durham Beyond Policing (DBP) is calling for City Council to allot more funding for Durham's unarmed first responders, known as HEART, the Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Team. This press conference held Wednesday morning was inspired in part by the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the in-custody death of Darryl Williams in Raleigh.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WRAL
Wake mulling new magnet school programs in eastern part of county
CARY, N.C. — Wake County school leaders are considering turning two more schools into magnet schools. East Wake High School would specialize in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (known as “STEAM” curriculum), and Wendell Middle School would focus on arts and design. That would be...
wcti12.com
Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools
Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
Indy Week
RPD Faces Tough Questions After Deposition in “No-Knock” Lawsuit
Two Black families were forced to answer racist questions in a deposition last month as they fought for justice over the Raleigh Police Department’s illegal entry intp their homes. Yolanda Irving and Kenya Walton, whose homes were raided in May 2020 after police entered with no warning, are suing...
WRAL
Durham group wants more funding for unarmed responders
HEART launched in June, sending counselors and clinicians to nonviolent 911 calls, and has thus far responded to more than 3,000 calls for things like trespassing and mental health crises. HEART launched in June, sending counselors and clinicians to nonviolent 911 calls, and has thus far responded to more than...
13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
WCNC
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
13-year-old arrested for threats made against multiple schools in Wayne County
A 13-year-old was arrested for making threats of violence against multiple schools in Wayne County Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, investigators linked Instagram posts to the 13-year-old after being made aware of the posts by officials in the school system. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged on...
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Social media threats end school day at Zebulon Middle School
Parents pulled their children out of school after threats were made at Zebulon Middle School. Parents pulled their children out of school after threats were made at Zebulon Middle School.
cbs17
Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
