Mini-golf returns to the Westborough library
WESTBOROUGH – Mini-golf is coming to the Westborough Public Library for the first time in six years. “Putt Fore the Library” will take place on Feb. 3 and 4. On those two days, the library will be converted into a giant indoor 18-hole mini-golf course. Hours will be...
‘State of the City’ is strong, says Marlborough mayor
MARLBOROUGH – Mayor Arthur Vigeant presented a positive outlook in his 11th “State of the City” address on Jan. 23. In a 10-minute speech at the start of the City Council meeting, Vigeant said the state of the city “could not be stronger” as the city continues to attract businesses.
Sr. Rachel Gonthier, S.S.Ch, 95, a Sister of Chretienne
Marlborough – Sisters of St. Chretienne, we are founded for a mission, called as was Nino, ‘the Christian’, to proclaim Jesus Christ by our whole life. (Rule of Life #4). Sr. Rachel Gonthier lived this mission during 72 years of consecrated life. She was born in Amesbury...
Special permit for dog-grooming business denied
MARLBOROUGH – A Lincoln Street business site that has been vacant since 2019 may remain vacant for the foreseeable future. On Jan. 24, the City Council’s Urban Affairs Committee voted to deny a special permit for a Medway-based dog-grooming business called All Fur Love that sought to expand into Marlborough.
Mary B. Lefevre, 78, of Northborough
– Mary B. (LeBlanc) Lefevre, 78, of Northborough died Friday January 27, 2023 at Westborough Healthcare. She was the wife of Robert J. Lefevre who died on March 25, 2022. She was born, raised and educated in Worcester the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian (Johnson) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Commerce High School Class of 1963. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and enjoyed traveling, beaches, lighthouses, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved playing cards and cribbage with her husband and friends.
George K. Moossa Sr., 100, of Shrewsbury and Venice, Fla.
– George K. Moossa, Sr. of Shrewsbury and Venice Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Venice Florida. George was 100 years old. George was born in Worcester, one of eight children of Anthony and Mary (Karam) Moossa. Raised in Worcester, George graduated from Commerce High school. As a young man of 20, he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II serving his country proudly aboard the U.S.S. Santa Fe, a light cruiser that saw intense combat action in the Pacific Theater from the Aleutians, to the Philippines, to Iwo Jima. George was a member of the American occupation of Japan.
Westborough police log, Feb. 3 edition
12:26 a.m. Olde Hickory Path. Extra patrols/house checks. 7:50 a.m. Upton Rd. Accident property damage. 9:03 a.m. Denny/Ruggles Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 9:36 a.m. Chauncy St. Extra patrols/house checks. 11:44 a.m. Valente Dr. Extra patrols/house checks. 11:52 a.m. Bridge St. Erratic operator. 2:08 p.m. W Main/Ruggles Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 2:56 p.m....
Terry Lozouski, 83, of Marlborough
– Terry Elizabeth (Colondro) Lozouski, 83 of Marlborough passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Terry was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Liz (Runyan) Colondro. She is survived by her 3 children, Mark Lozouski and his wife Andie of MD, Jim Lozouski and his...
Mohamed Moselhy, 62, of Shrewsbury
“And we surely test you with something of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient.” Quran 2:155. Shrewsbury – While the Quran teaches us not to lose hope or be sad, we can’t help but feel heartbroken at the sudden loss of a dear husband, father and friend. Mohamed Moselhy, age 62 of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday January 30th 2023. Beloved husband to Gwen (Johnson), proud father to Noah and Zayn, sibling to Titi, Saleh, Adil, Zaynab, Hussein, Emad, Ahmad and Fatma, son of the late Abdullah Moselhy and Anisa Ragab, uncle to many nieces and nephews, son in law to John and Kathleen Johnson and brother in law to Nathan Johnson.
Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, 76, of South Grafton
South Grafton – Devoted parish minister of fifty-four years, Rev. Dr. Louis Grant Bond, age 76 of South Grafton, MA died unexpectantly Friday, January 27, 2023 at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester MA. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 6, 1947, he was the son of Joy Louise Mitchell and Luther Grant Bond, Sr.
Barbara M. Avey, 84, of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough
Northborough – Barbara M. Avey, 84 of Northborough and formerly of Marlborough, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center in Worcester, MA. Barbara was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Proctor) Avey. She was the Assistant Auditor for the City of Marlborough for 25 years retiring in 2001.
Rev. Fr. Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, former pastor of St. Michael Parish
– Reverend Father Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, of Uxbridge, MA, passed away peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with urethal and kidney cancer. Fr. Ron was born in Dorchester, MA, on March 17, 1947, one of 4 children...
Donna M. Henault, 66, of Grafton
– Donna M. (Lara) Henault, 66, passed away suddenly at home January 21, 2023 following an illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce Henault, her stepchildren Christie Lee and Kevin Henault, her grandchildren Austin, Chevelle, Sierra and Bryleigh, her sister Elizabeth O’Donnell and her husband Jimmy and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Lara and sisters Beverly Rivers and Patricia Casey.
Deborah Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough
– Deborah (Mendes) Lupacchino, 70, of Southborough, MA and Naples, FL, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home in Southborough. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ann (Fusaro) Mendes and the wife of Frank Lupacchino. Debbie graduated from Worcester State College in 1974 with a degree...
Shrewsbury begins tax title foreclosure of Empire Dry Cleaning site
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury is moving forward with foreclosure of the former Empire Dry Cleaning property at 15 Maple Ave. During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Select Board recommended that the treasurer collector begin the tax title foreclosure process for the property. “Obviously, [it’s] well known that the property at...
Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough
– Andrew Seto, 53, of Southborough, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home in Southborough, MA. He is the son of the late Hock Kwong and Chi Ying (Chu) Seto and the husband of Van (Dinh) Seto, to whom he was married for 26 years. Andrew was born in...
Fire damages Feedback Earth’s roof stacks
GRAFTON – A fire at Feedback Earth, 109 Creeper Hill Road, caused damage to its roof stacks of the plant’s processing equipment. Feedback Earth processes food waste into animal feed. Around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, Grafton Fire responded to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival,...
Business damaged in Boston Post Road East fire finds new home
MARLBOROUGH – As of one week after a fire impacted several businesses at 42 Boston Post Road East, at least one business has found a new home. Marlborough Nutrition announced via Facebook on Jan. 20 that it’s now at 55 Maple St., inside Crag Fitness. “We are so...
Northborough police log, Feb. 3 edition
1:56 a.m. Arrested, Kennedy Saul, 55, of 399 Millham St., Marlborough, for speeding in viol special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08% 2nd offense, fail to stop for police. 8:36 a.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Animal calls. 10:57 a.m. Assabet Hill Cir. Ambulance. 4:07 p.m. Hudson St. Ambulance.
Grafton police log, Feb. 3 edition
2:54 a.m. Pleasant St. Ambulance – medical. 9:35 a.m. Worcester St. Road rage. 12:23 p.m. Main St. Ambulance – medical. 1:26 p.m. Providence Rd./King St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:51 p.m. Duxbury Rd. Ambulance – medical. 4:22 p.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 7:47 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious...
