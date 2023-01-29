“And we surely test you with something of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient.” Quran 2:155. Shrewsbury – While the Quran teaches us not to lose hope or be sad, we can’t help but feel heartbroken at the sudden loss of a dear husband, father and friend. Mohamed Moselhy, age 62 of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday January 30th 2023. Beloved husband to Gwen (Johnson), proud father to Noah and Zayn, sibling to Titi, Saleh, Adil, Zaynab, Hussein, Emad, Ahmad and Fatma, son of the late Abdullah Moselhy and Anisa Ragab, uncle to many nieces and nephews, son in law to John and Kathleen Johnson and brother in law to Nathan Johnson.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO