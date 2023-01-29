Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Band association honors three local music educators
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Jan. 21 for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication committee....
signalscv.com
‘Know Your NATURE Center’ unveils new educational opportunities for future Placerita Canyon Nature Center visitors
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center cut the red ribbon on its “Know Your NATURE Center” exhibit on Saturday, opening the sliding doors to provide more opportunities to the next and current generations to learn more about the local nature. “This is a gem for not only the city,...
signalscv.com
Remembrance Day held for Valencia football player
On a cold and windy Sunday morning in Acton, a small group gathered on the outdoor patio of the Vincent Hill Station Restaurant and Saloon to remember 17-year-old Pedro “Javi” Roman. Roman, a Valencia High School running back, fought leukemia for two years until his life was cut...
signalscv.com
Dr. Gene Dorio | Seniors Suffering with Gas Rates
The cost of natural gas has increased markedly, and fingers point in many directions. Santa Claritans have received bills from Southern California Gas Co. far beyond their usual monthly fees, and this has especially affected older adults on fixed incomes. As a geriatric house call doctor, my duty is to...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
signalscv.com
Cardinals win 10th straight over Trinity
It was deja vu for Trinity Knights boys’ basketball on Saturday at The Master’s University. Trinity worked up a comfortable lead over the hosting Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals but couldn’t hold on as the Cards won their 10th straight game over the Knights. Cardinals guard Rylan Starr...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
signalscv.com
Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night. The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and...
claremont-courier.com
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
Warnings issued as storm brings rain, snow to Southern California
A cold winter storm will deliver rain showers to the valleys of Southern California and snow to higher elevations through Monday. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant: only .10” to a half-inch at lower elevations with potentially as much as one inch of rain in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according […]
2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle
Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
