Hawaii Magazine
Family Friendly Restaurants and Places to Eat in Hawaiʻi
Picking the right family friendly restaurants in Hawaii can take a while, especially when you’re on the go. Plan ahead with these restaurants, where the food’s filling and delicious and the bill won’t burn a hole in your wallet. Hamura’s Saimin Stand (Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i)...
KHON2
Sustainable Dining at Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant
Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant, the first venue on Maui to be platinum-certified by the Surfrider Foundation, is a favorite among kamaʻāina and visitors alike. Seascape uses only the freshest ingredients, including fish brought in right from Māʻalaea Harbor. They also select grass-fed protein from local island ranches and harvest canoe crops grown by local farmers. Henry Tariga, Executive Chef at Seascape Restaurant, and James Morrison, Director of Food and Beverage at Maui Ocean Center, showed us around the kitchen & restaurant and shared all of the details.
hawaiibusiness.com
Two East Maui Icons Win a Nature Conservancy Award
Tweetie and John Lind, co-founders of Kīpahulu ‘Ohana and Kapahu Living Farm, are shown working in a taro patch in 1997 in the ahupua‘a of Wailua in Hāna, Maui. The Linds in October received the Kāko‘o ‘Āina Award from The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra chapter for their lifelong commitment and community leadership in protecting Maui. I asked Tweetie Lind about their work.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Concerns grow for new commercial bicycle tour law on Maui
A new downhill bike law on Maui will change commercial bicycle tours near Haleakalā, limiting them to a 6 mile route. Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said the law regulates what was an ongoing community concern. "We also heard loud and clear from the residents who live on the...
Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life
The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We're also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Mo’ili’ili residents upset over city’s approval to fast-track 43-story high rise for affordable housing. Hundreds of affordable condos are on the way as the city fast-tracks a new condo tower on the east end of Kapiolani Boulevard near Market City Shopping Center. 3 female employees file suit...
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
LIST: Top tourist locations on Oahu
Tuesday, Jan. 31 is observed as National Plan for Vacation Day and serves as a reminder to think about what type of trips you would like to take during the new year.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
KHON2
Hawaii Property Advisors New Year Real Estate Update
Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson. “Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”
UH Community Colleges offering free job training
Whether you are a student coming out of high school or someone who wants to switch careers, UH Community Colleges are offering free job training.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The top scam hooking consumers in Hawaii
If you receive text messages or emails then you could be a potential victim of the most prevalent scam of all.
Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution
Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
mauinow.com
Second installment of Maui County real property tax bills due Feb. 21
The second installment payments of real property tax bills for Maui County property owners are due Feb. 21. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or the agents servicing their accounts. Property owners who pay their real property taxes directly and who have not received their real property...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation blesses new firetruck for Kahului Airport fleet
A blessing ceremony was held for a new Rescue firetruck at Kahului Airport on Thursday, Jan. 26. The name given to the truck is Kauakiaweopu‘uohala, which reflects the area where the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters station sits. Kauakiawe is a high arching rain known to occur in the area.
KHON2
Living Akamai: ADU Advantages and Disadvantages
In the latest edition of Living Akamai Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers is joined by Jeoffrey Cudiamat, a structural engineer with Structural Hawaii. The focus is on Accessory Dwelling Units also known as ADU’s. Hawaii has many homes with multiple families living in the same home, there are properties that have the space for a separate dwelling. The two discuss the advantages and disadvantages of having or building an Accessory Dwelling Unit on property.
mauinow.com
Letters: Flooding, Kīhei roundabout, missing people, shared-solar, axis deer and more
County needs to work on drainage to prevent repeat flooded areas. For the second time in just over one year, the buildings and roads around the Shave Ice and ABC Store are completely flooded. I saw lots of public works teams cleaning up the last time in December 2021. These...
