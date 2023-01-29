Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
sportszion.com
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
Hulk Hogan seen at karaoke event after Kurt Angle claims WWE legend ‘can’t feel lower body’ after surgery
Kurt Angle said recently that WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s health had been deteriorating, but that didn’t stop the latter from getting on stage for karaoke in Clearwater, FL on Monday night. Hogan tweeted a picture of himself at the karaoke event, and appeared in his son’s Instagram Stories,...
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023
Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0