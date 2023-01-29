Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Stephen Jackson Warns Shannon Sharpe About His Relationship With LeBron James
Stephen Jackson has warned Shannon Sharpe from becoming close friends with LeBron James because LeBron won't reciprocate love like Shannon.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Bob Holly Beating Up WWE Star Over Parking Ticket
WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle has dedicated nearly his entire life to the sport of wrestling. And with such a storied past, he's witnessed all different types of people come and go, including one renowned "tough guy," Bob Holly. Known by the ring name "Hardcore Holly," Bob got a reputation of being both a no-nonsense, stiff worker, and a bully, depending on who one asked. "Oh yeah, legit tough guy. Listen, he's a guy that kept the locker room intact. If anybody had any problems, then you had a problem with Bob Holly," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show."
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
LeBron James' Awkward No-Look Hug To Russell Westbrook Goes Viral
LeBron James gave Russell Westbrook a no-look hug that was caught on camera, and fans had something to say about it.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Signs Huge Deal With UFC
Fans thirsty to see Logan Paul work with UFC will be thirsty no more, but they still won't be seeing the social media star squaring off inside the octagon. Paul announced Tuesday that he has reached a deal with UFC to make his sports drink Prime the official drink of the mixed-martial arts promotion. The company is owned by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who Paul had his first amateur boxing match with back in 2018. Prime earned Paul and KSI $250 million in sales throughout 2022, according to Bloomberg.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Reached Out To Logan Paul After Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul has revealed which top WWE star reached out to him after he suffered an injury at Crown Jewel. At that event, Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After the match, Paul got a call from one of WWE's biggest stars. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul revealed who that performer was.
"I Beat The Case," Jaren Jackson Jr's Epic Reaction To Rumors That The Memphis Grizzlies Scorers Are Inflating His Stats
Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted in a brilliant way to the theory that the Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers were inflating his stats.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Appears To Rib WWE Star Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Saraya isn't typically one for subtlety. After all, following her AEW debut in October, the former "NXT" Women's Champion cut her first live promo with the promotion and took a shot at her previous boss, Vince McMahon, in the process. Now, ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," she appears to be taking another shot at specific WWE personnel — this time, a current superstar. On Twitter this afternoon, Saraya revealed an all-black getup that included a "Prison Mike" t-shirt in an obvious nod to "The Office" — and perhaps current Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, as well.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné
A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Describes Changes Made To AEW Creative After Full Gear
According to AEW owner Tony Khan, the company has been firing on all cylinders since their Full Gear pay-per-view last November, and there are two big reasons why that has been the case. Speaking to Mark Maron on the "WTF" podcast, Khan stated the company has largely regained a stable roster after months of injuries (and reported suspensions, though Khan did not directly mention the post-All Out brawl) left them scrambling to re-organize storylines at the top of the card. The second important factor Khan cites is a change in his organization method that has provided a different perspective on building out stories.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father 'So Proud'
Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has been an emotional journey for the son of the late Dusty Rhodes, and one WWE Hall of Famer believes the "American Nightmare" is making his father's dreams come true. ".@CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair tweeted Monday night during...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer On Seth Rollins's CM Punk Comments: 'He Was Shooting 100%'
WWE Royal Rumble weekend was met with several memorable moments from the Alamodome in San Antonio, but one of the most talked about moments came outside of the wrestling ring. Before the event, Seth Rollins was interviewed by WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about a potential CM Punk return to WWE, leading to the former WWE Champion calling "Phil Brooks" a "cancer" and saying the former AEW superstar should "get away from [him] forever."
Comments / 0