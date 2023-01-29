Read full article on original website
Freezing for a Reason – 2023 Jackalope Jump returns this weekend
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With cold temperatures in the air and the pond at the perfect temperature, Life Skills and the Rock Springs Police Department are gearing up for their annual Jackalope Jump fundraiser to raise money for the Special Olympics. The Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that...
Kyler Bartlett signs letter of intent for football
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School senior football standout Kyler Bartlett signed his letter of intent today. Bartlett will be going to play football for Black Hills State University. Bartlett expressed how excited he is to study History Education. This was a major reason why he chose...
Water line break on Flaming Gorge Way today
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and the water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day. Streets around the break are very slick.
Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)
Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
February library events in Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System holds three libraries, six rural branches, and the Community Art Center. On top of providing reading services to both Rock Springs and Green River communities, the system has advanced to include events for youth and adults to enjoy. All three libraries and the Community Art Center are bringing some fun, engaging activities to their buildings in February! Check them out for a fun activity away from the cold weather.
Gloria Hutton retires from First Bank after 46 years
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After just under five decades of helping the community and working as an Assistant Branch Manager in Rock Springs, Gloria Hutton is retiring from First Bank of Wyoming. According to First Bank’s Facebook Page, “Gloria has been with us for 46 years and has made such an impact on us, our customers, and our community.” The community is welcome to see Gloria today and have some wonderful treats today, Feb. 1 from 10-2 p.m.
Green River Chamber seeking 2023 Business Award nominations
January 31, 2023 — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their 2023 Business Awards. Green River citizens are asked to nominate a small or large business in three different categories, along with an award for an organization. Pacer award: For A Green River business operating...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 1, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with...
John Warner (September 19, 1951 – January 29, 2023)
John Warner, 71, passed away on January 29, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com.
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to Boys and Girls Club
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power Foundation recently contributed $2,624 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County through their 2022 Community Giving Campaign. This campaign includes local Rocky Mountain Power Employees and Retirees who chose to give back and help fund worthwhile organizations in the communities where they live and work. The Boys & Girls Club is very thankful for the generous donation and to all who chose to give and support club members and their families.
Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)
Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
