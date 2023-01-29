wow, you keep screaming comply comply! They didn't allow him to comply. When they wrongly demanded him out of his own car with NO proof of a crime committed? They gave him NO time to comply because right away they used excessive force to drag him out of his car. They were already in ALOT of trouble the moment they did that. We are talking big-time violation of rights and huge lawsuit. BUT when they didn't stop? and knowing it was all on video? This man KNEW they were BAD cops. He was running for his life and knew it wasn't safe to get in the car with them. With PROOF of their criminal behavior? No telling what else they would've done if he would've gotten in car with them. They could've tormented him half the night and still murdered him in the end. He ran for his life. God bless his soul and prayers for his family.
All the protest in the world, is not going to change a damn thing, no one is going to do anything about the crimes, the killing in America, we seen time after time , nothing getting done. Way to many gun activists against gun laws
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Comments / 6