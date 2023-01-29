Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
KVAL
MISSING: 83-year-old Bandon man with dementia and PTSD
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate an 83-year-old man with dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts walked away from his home in Bandon on Tuesday, January 31 at around 1:00...
KVAL
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
KVAL
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
KVAL
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
KVAL
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
KVAL
North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
KVAL
Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live
MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
KVAL
Egan Warming Center Volunteers exhausted after three nights in a row
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row,...
KVAL
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
KVAL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light work Thursday at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The traffic light system at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield will be deactivated and flaggers will be directing traffic the morning of Thursday, February 2, the City of Springfield announced in a Facebook post. The traffic lights at the intersection of 42nd Street and...
KVAL
Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
KVAL
Warming center in Cottage Grove in need of volunteers
Beds for Freezing Nights, a warming center in Cottage Grove, is in need of volunteers. Currently operating on a limited staff, the center is located at the First Presbyterian Church at 216 3rd St. The center has separate rooms for men and women. It also provides food and coffee for...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
KVAL
Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help
MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
KVAL
'Click it or Ticket' patrols underway in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Drivers going through Coos Bay may notice an increased police presence on the roads this week. The Coos Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies statewide through February 12 for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Chief Chris Chapanar says the patrols will focus...
KVAL
Eugene City Council approves purchase of EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — At Monday's meeting, councilors voted seven to one to purchase the EWEB riverfront property for use as Eugene's new city hall, with councilor Emily Semple being the lone no vote. The city had looked at the property before, but it didn't happen until now. So what...
KVAL
Airport District vows continued safety after North Bend ends police agreement
Last week, the North Bend City Council unanimously voted to cancel its Intergovernmental Agreement with the Coos County Airport District. Under the agreement, North Bend Police Department must respond to a TSA request at the airport within 15 minutes. However, Police Chief Gary McCullough says current staffing prevents a guaranteed...
KVAL
Meth, cocaine, identity theft documents found in stolen vehicle in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Two people were arrested in Coos Bay when a "large amount" of drugs and identity theft documents were found in the stolen vehicle they were driving Saturday night, the Coos County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, the sheriff's office...
KVAL
Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police
LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
Comments / 0