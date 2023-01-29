Sunday will bring the first stages in an unsettled weather pattern that will take us through most of next week, with progressively colder temperatures building during the week. On Sunday, look for a quick increase in cloudiness with a couple of spotty showers possible later in the day. It will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. As low pressure develops near the Carolina Coast Sunday night, steadier, rain will overspread far southeastern Virginia, which will end early Monday. There could even be a bit of sun returning Monday afternoon. It will stay quite mild Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO