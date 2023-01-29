Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us won’t have to deal with this next round of wintry precipitation. Another quick round of wintry weather will move through the region early on Thursday morning. Only a few counties will end up seeing some precipitation with this round. It looks like it aligns along the Hal Rogers Parkway and points to the south. This might spill over a little more to the north but the best chance is closer to the Tennessee border.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory x2,
We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
WTKR
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Here's when to expect winter weather in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are expecting back-to-back rounds of wet weather for much of the week ahead, along with the potential for wintry weather. A cold, shallow air mass to our north and a steady stream of moisture to our south will influence our weather pattern for the week.
WSMV
Glaze of ice possible in parts of Middle Tennessee
A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid-40s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight and...
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama. MONDAY: A mainly dry...
WKRN
TN power companies monitoring possible ice storm
Electric companies like TVA expect the ice storm to be localized, as they prepare personnel and equipment for potential outages. Electric companies like TVA expect the ice storm to be localized, as they prepare personnel and equipment for potential outages. Clarksville power providers monitor icy conditions. Power providers continue to...
wsiu.org
New Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Monday-Tuesday system
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory, just as a previous alert expired. The new Advisory warns of a wintry mix of precipitation starting Monday evening and lasting through the night - total snow and sleep accumulation will vary depending on where you live. Travel will...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Unsettled, much cooler weather most of next week
Sunday will bring the first stages in an unsettled weather pattern that will take us through most of next week, with progressively colder temperatures building during the week. On Sunday, look for a quick increase in cloudiness with a couple of spotty showers possible later in the day. It will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. As low pressure develops near the Carolina Coast Sunday night, steadier, rain will overspread far southeastern Virginia, which will end early Monday. There could even be a bit of sun returning Monday afternoon. It will stay quite mild Monday with highs in the mid 50s.
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
WBBJ
TDOT preps roads for potential winter storm
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming soon. How does the state prepare to keep the roads safe?. “We are just preparing our trucks. We’re loading any kind of brine tanks that we need. We’re making sure that all of the trucks are full of gas. The equipment is on the trucks. And just preparing for tonight’s event,” said Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer for TDOT.
kbsi23.com
KYTC warns drivers of icy conditions
(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to alert the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine Wednesday morning helped to melt ice, it is also created slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
Comments / 0