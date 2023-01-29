Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins
EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall turning a corner at the right time as the postseason nears
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament. They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley upsets Brandywine Heights' division clinching chance
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights hosting Oley Valley, and the visitors kept the hosts from clinching the Berks IV title, 45-21. The Lynx would trail early in the second quarter, but would go on a 14-0 run to end it, and hold a 21-15 lead at the break. Second half, the Lynx would continue to ride that momentum.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lafayette kicks off Campus Race to Zero Waste with creative solutions at basketball game
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is participating in an eight-week challenge against schools across the country to decrease waste and increase recycling. The Office of Sustainability is partnering with the college's athletics, concessions and facilities teams for the effort. Lafayette College just kicked off its Campus Race to Zero Waste.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
WFMZ-TV Online
Freedom senior receives full scholarship to Princeton University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Going to college is something Freedom High School senior Jerry Rivera has always dreamed about. "I've been planning on going to college since I was very young, but that I probably wouldn't be able to afford it. And it was just very hard navigating that and wondering what my future would hold," he says.
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 27, Mega Millions lottery. They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County: Kearny Wine and Liquor, 818 Kearny Ave.,...
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Johnson College of Technology announces its first satellite campus in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. - Scranton-based Johnson College of Technology is expanding with its first satellite campus a little over an hour away in Hazleton. "So often we hear about barriers to education, especially technical education, so we really wanted to go where the people are," said Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of the college.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
