Hamilton, NY

WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins

EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley upsets Brandywine Heights' division clinching chance

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights hosting Oley Valley, and the visitors kept the hosts from clinching the Berks IV title, 45-21. The Lynx would trail early in the second quarter, but would go on a 14-0 run to end it, and hold a 21-15 lead at the break. Second half, the Lynx would continue to ride that momentum.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Freedom senior receives full scholarship to Princeton University

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Going to college is something Freedom High School senior Jerry Rivera has always dreamed about. "I've been planning on going to college since I was very young, but that I probably wouldn't be able to afford it. And it was just very hard navigating that and wondering what my future would hold," he says.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 27, Mega Millions lottery. They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County: Kearny Wine and Liquor, 818 Kearny Ave.,...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Johnson College of Technology announces its first satellite campus in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - Scranton-based Johnson College of Technology is expanding with its first satellite campus a little over an hour away in Hazleton. "So often we hear about barriers to education, especially technical education, so we really wanted to go where the people are," said Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of the college.
HAZLETON, PA
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA

