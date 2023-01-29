Read full article on original website
Sault Ste. Marie Sweeps Brimley in Rivals Vs. Cancer Doubleheader
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie swept Brimley in a boys-girls varsity basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. The doubleheader was the annual Rivals vs. Cancer matchup between the two schools. The teams wore special warm-up shirts and jerseys for the game and all proceeds are going to Hospice of...
McBain Topples Evart to Tighten Highland Race
EVART - The McBain Ramblers used a strong defensive effort to earn a 51-35 road win over Evart on Tuesday night. The Ramblers held the Wildcats to just three points in the second quarter while building an 11-point halftime lead. Kahli Heuker led the Ramblers with 17 points. Sydney Heuker...
Houghton Lake Hires Ryan Sersaw as Head Football Coach
HOUGHTON LAKE - The Houghton Lake Bobcats approved the hiring of new head football coach Ryan Sersaw on Monday night. For the 2009 Clare alum, it will be his first varsity head coaching opportunity. He spent the past four seasons working as a defensive assistant in the Midland area at both Bullock Creek and Midland High.
Funding for Rural Electric Infrastructure Is Headed to Michigan
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they’re investing $2.7 billion to help modernize the rural electric grid and increase security. About $270 million in loans will be headed to Michigan, helping connect 5,765 rural customers. “This represents a significant investment in Michigan’s rural energy infrastructure,” said USDA Rural...
Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices
Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
Michigan Presidential Election Primary Moves from Second Tuesday in March to Earlier Date
Changes are happening to Michigan’s presidential primary elections starting next year. Michigan House Democrats voted to move the state’s presidential election primary and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic Party’s presidential primary season. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the...
State Settles First Lawsuit Against a PFAS Manufacturer
The Michigan Attorney General’s office says a settlement has been reached in the State’s first PFAS lawsuit. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. must investigate PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water at their former facility near Brighton. They must also take action if any levels are higher than acceptable. Asahi’s plan to fix the issue must be approved by the EGLE, and any plans in the public interest must be made available for public comment.
Billion Dollar Spending Bill Marks First of new Legislature
It didn’t even take a month and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed the first bills of the new legislature. The package signed Tuesday in Lansing is a $1.1 billion spending supplemental that was negotiated last session but failed to make the finish line. Now with Democratic leadership, the bill...
Two Garfield Township People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges, Including Maintaining a Drug House
The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested two Garfield Township people on multiple drug charges last Wednesday after getting information from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team about ongoing drug activity at their house. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27, were arrested after TNT detectives and deputies with the...
