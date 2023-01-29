Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Addresses Controversy Surrounding His Major Push
Current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has addressed the controversy and criticism that surrounded his major push on TV. It started in late 2021 when Austin Theory became Vince McMahon’s protege via EGG-based shenanigans, and a lot of people were questioning why it was him specifically that was chosen.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Gets Personal On TV: ‘The Only Reason He Married You Is Because He Knocked You Up’
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, two stars took the mic to have a war of the words and it got incredibly feisty!. With their previously scheduled steel cage match set for Raw 30 effectively cancelled, the feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley not only continued tonight (January 30) it got extremely personal!
wrestletalk.com
Major New AEW Signing, Tony Khan Booking Plans
A look at AEW potentially making a new major signing in Kota Ibushi, and the booking plans that Tony Khan may have in mind. Ibushi is officially a free agent, so let’s take a look…. Kota Ibushi Joining AEW?. First of all, we still don’t know for a fact...
wrestletalk.com
SPOILER: WWE Star Set For Return On Tonight’s January 30 Raw
Not only will tonight’s WWE Raw (January 30) feature the return of Cody Rhodes, according to one report sharing the spoilers, there will be another big return as well!. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be another star returning on tonight’s edition of the long running Monday night program.
wrestletalk.com
Where Was The Rock During WWE Royal Rumble?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he was doing when the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event took place. Amid uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of speculation that the Hollywood star would make his return at the January 28 show.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown & NXT Stars Backstage At January 30 WWE Raw
SmackDown and NXT stars have been seen backstage at the January 30 edition of WWE Raw. Tonight’s Raw will feature the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble and set the stage for the buildup for the Elimination Chamber event as well. Per PWInsider, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Thanks Fans For Their Return
A former two-time WWE Women’s Champion has thanked the WWE Universe for their support that led to her Royal Rumble return. Michelle McCool was signed to WWE in late 2004, remaining with the company until departure in 2011. She would reappear for the WWE Raw 25 Years Special and...
wrestletalk.com
Predicting The Card For WWE WrestleMania 39
With the Royal Rumble now behind us, we are officially on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. There have already been a lot of twists and turns and we’ve only just pulled onto the road; as we now know not to expect The Rock or Steve Austin to be in action on the show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Champion Enters The Title Reign Record Books
PW Insider Elite (subscription required) confirms that, as of January 31, Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for 235 days. This reign sees him enter the top 10 longest reigns, eclipsing Pat Patterson reign as Intercontinental Champion and that of Cody Rhodes. Patterson was the inaugural Intercontinental Champion, holding the...
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Secures Spot In WWE Elimination Chamber
After earlier news broke that the Elimination Chamber premium live event would feature the titular match for the United States Championship, one big name is already confirmed. In an exciting match between Rollins and the continually impressive Chad Gable, it was eventually Rollins who picked up the win. United States...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Name Praises Recent ‘More Valuable’ WWE Return
An AEW name has revealed his thoughts about a former AEW star who returned to WWE after a brief period in Tony Khan’s company. Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about William Regal’s time in AEW, saying:. “Regal is one of the more valuable...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Reveals How The Draft Works
A former WWE name has revealed how the Draft works in the company. The WWE Draft is always a night that delivers surprises and memorable moments. The last draft took place in 2021 with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair moving to Raw, while Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and The New Day jumped to SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Vengeance Day Card Grows On Go Home Show
After tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (January 31) was the go home show before their very own premium live event, NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Grayson Waller will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a Steel Cage Match. Roxanne Perez will be defending her...
Comments / 0