Sparta Township, NJ

Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wach.com

2 GA drug trafficking suspects with SC ties on the run: FBI

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WACH) — Two men are wanted by FBI agents in Georgia and South Carolina after officials say they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with over 70 other people. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say to look out for David Young and Michael Provenzano,...
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
WNYT

Woman arrested for identity theft

State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
COBLESKILL, NY
tapinto.net

Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
tapinto.net

Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...

