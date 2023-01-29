Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
2 GA drug trafficking suspects with SC ties on the run: FBI
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WACH) — Two men are wanted by FBI agents in Georgia and South Carolina after officials say they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with over 70 other people. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say to look out for David Young and Michael Provenzano,...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape
The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
The NJ C4PCC & the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night
HANOVER, NJ - Morris County Sheriff, James Gannon; Hanover Township Mayor, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher; East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo; Florham Park Mayor, Mark Taylor; and the 200 Club of Morris County have announced that they will be hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on March 3rd at 7pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm.
NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives
NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
