Read full article on original website
Related
tapinto.net
Sprinkler System Does its Job with Help from Hillsborough Firefighters
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Township Police received a water flow alarm from Suite 8 at the Amwell Mall, 450 Amwell Road at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, and responded with firefighters and Robert Wood Johnson EMS. When they arrived, they discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building, s retail strip...
tapinto.net
Mercer County Small Business Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced the February 1 opening of applications for the Mercer County Small Business Grant program to assist area businesses rebound from the pandemic. The program will provide $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds directly to Mercer County small...
tapinto.net
Union County Provides Code Blue Shelters In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Union County has declared today, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
tapinto.net
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Receives $1M Donation from its Foundation
PARAMUS, NJ – The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation made a $1 million pledge to further support expansion, services, and programs at the Medical Center. Lou Weiss, Chair of the Foundation presented the ceremonial check for the $1 million pledge to Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deb Visconi.
tapinto.net
Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash
PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the...
tapinto.net
Resident Joe Arancio Named Clark’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year
CLARK, NJ – At a Clark Township Council meeting held Jan. 17, resident Joe Arancio was recognized as the recreation department’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year. “So many residents of Clark offer their talents and volunteer their time to help the recreation department throughout the year [and] we are so appreciative of individuals who coach teams, hold classes, set up for major events, and overall help...” stated Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, speaking on behalf of Recreation Department Director Ralph Bernardo who was under the weather and unable to attend the meeting.
tapinto.net
New Jersey Grants $38 Million to Target Lead Paint
MARLTON – A total of $5.5 million will be used to remediate homes in counties built before 1978 that may have lead-based paint, a severe danger to the health and development of children, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday. Murphy said that more than $38 million will go to...
tapinto.net
Red Sand Project at Laurel Acres Park Aims to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Assemblywoman Carol Murphy is organizing event this weekend to raise awareness of human trafficking. Murphy (D- Mount Laurel) will be holding a "Red Sand Project" at Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, February 4 from 10AM to 1PM. The Red Sand Project aims to raise awareness...
tapinto.net
ESSEX COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS STATEMENT ON THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS AND THE FIRING OF POLICE RESPONSIBLE
Newark, NJ – On behalf of the entire Essex County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson issued the following statement today on the recent release of video footage documenting the January 7th beating of Tyre Nichols:. Again. The heart-wrenching video of a grown Black man using...
tapinto.net
Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle."
tapinto.net
Chatham High Architecture Students Use Chatham Township Affordable Housing to Make Their Own Designs; Consult Mayor, Engineer
Chatham High School architecture students designed their own residential housing complex based on the current affordable housing developments happening in Chatham Township. In order to understand the project and learn from the real world professionals involved in this project, the students interviewed Chatham Township Mayor Ashley Felice and John Ruschke, the township engineer.
tapinto.net
The Chatham Turkey Trot Donates to First Responders and Diabetes Research and Education
The Chatham Turkey Trot is proud to announce the distribution of $26,500 to four organizations supporting first responders and diabetes research and education. The proceeds are the result of the 14th annual Chatham Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving Day in Chatham Township. The Chatham Turkey Trot has now raised more...
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
tapinto.net
Union County Savings Builds a Better Bank to Help Build a Better Elizabeth
The historic building that served as Union County Savings Bank’s first headquarters is the latest in a series of investments the bank is making in the city of Elizabeth. The $1 million update to 61 Broad St. began in earnest months ago, when the roof was replaced, new technology was installed and the heating, ventilation and cooling system was updated, says Chief Technology Officer Scott Fields.
tapinto.net
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
tapinto.net
Cranford Planning Board to Continue Testimony on 201 Walnut Development This Week
CRANFORD, NJ - Testimony on the 201 Walnut Avenue portion of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project is set to continue this week. The application seeks preliminary and final site approval for a three-story, multi-family apartment building on the former site of a Wells Fargo drive-in bank. As previously reported in TAPinto Cranford, the building will consist of 34 market-rate apartments, two affordable housing apartments, and three special-needs spaces for a total of 39 units. The three special-needs units include a group home for four individuals and two independent-living units.
tapinto.net
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Jan 23 - 27
KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of Jan 23 through Jan 27, 2023. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service...
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge Council Meeting for February 1 is Canceled
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The February 1, 2023, meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council has been canceled, due to a lack of an agenda, according to a message from Borough officials. The next meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council is scheduled for February 15, 2023, at 7 pm in...
tapinto.net
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
tapinto.net
Pandemic Emergency Declarations Set to End May 11 as Morris County COVID Cases Decline
In a letter to Congress, the White House has stated that the COVID-19 emergencies will end on May 11, nearly 40 months after national pandemic measures were imposed. The Biden Administration renewed the declarations that were set to expire in April. Back on January 2020, President Trump imposed the national health emergency and President Biden has repeatedly extended the measures.
Comments / 0