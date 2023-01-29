WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle."

