Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023
Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
Michael Cole: My Wife Was Embarrassed About My WrestleMania Match Until She Saw The Paycheck
Michael Cole jokes that his infamous WrestleMania match turned his wife off of wrestling. Cole memorably faced Jerry “The King” Lawler” at WWE WrestleMania 27 in 2021, and the match wasn’t exactly a five-star classic, as Cole was a broadcaster and King was into his sixties. Cole has wrestled a few times since then, but the WrestleMania match still stands out.
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Cody Rhodes To Open January 30 Post-Royal Rumble WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes is set to open the January 30 post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return at #30 to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match after a torn pectoral injury kept him out of action for seven months. Now with...
