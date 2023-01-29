Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
inkfreenews.com
Miller Family Pavilion: Not Just For Ice Skating
WINONA LAKE — What began several years ago as a white paper by Kosciusko Leadership Academy students has come to fruition in Winona Lake. The paper identified the need for an ice skating rink in the Warsaw area. Three subsequent papers by later KLA classes furthered the narrative. In...
inkfreenews.com
Mardi Gras Pancake Supper Supports Wawasee Band
SYRACUSE — During spring break, the Wawasee High School Marching Band will be traveling to Orlando, Fla., where the group will march in a Disney parade. Director Tony Pawlicki’s goal is to take the band on a trip like this once every four years so all band members will have the experience during their high school career. What a great way of encouraging band members to stick with the rigorous practice and competition schedule.
inkfreenews.com
LeadHERship Women’s Luncheon Is Feb. 16
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce recently announced their second annual LeadHERship women’s luncheon. The event is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, Leesburg, and is open to women from all walks of life. The luncheon is...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth J. Mercer — UPDATED
Ruth J. Mercer, 84, Rochester, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Rochester, surrounded by her family. She was born March 21, 1938, in Plymouth, the daughter of Clifford “Sam” and Verna Irene (Kimble) Fear. She attended Plymouth High School. She has since resided in Rochester. She spent many years living on the channels of Lake Manitou and enjoyed being a part of the Lake Manitou Ski Club, cheering for her girls and the ski club team.
inkfreenews.com
Dana L. Stahl
Dana L. Stahl, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 20, 1954. Dana married Danny in 1983; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother David (Wendy) Gildner, Plymouth; and sister Paula (Roger Brodien) Hoover, Michigan City.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
With $500K Grant, Funding For WLLP Completion Nearly Secure
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake has nearly all the funding it needs to complete Winona Lake Limitless Park thanks to a $500,000 grant. The town is receiving a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant via the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service, with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks administering the funding.
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County SWCD To Host Annual Meeting And Banquet Dinner Monday
ROCHESTER — Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District invites the public to their Annual Meeting and Banquet Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Geneva Center, 5282 N. Old US 31, Rochester. The featured speaker for this event is SICIM Regional Specialist Mandi Glanz. There is no...
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Beaird
Jerry Wayne Beaird, 76, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Sept. 5, 1946. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Janet Thomas, and she survives. Survivors include his wife, Janet Beaird, Rochester; children, James Eugene (Amy) Beaird, Niles, Mich., Forrest...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Snow Emergency, Truckers Association Strike
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Feb. 1, 1983 — No reports of violence have occurred locally, and only one incident has occurred so far in Indiana, but the strike of the 100,000 member Independent Truckers Association has still affected some Kosciusko County area trucking firms.
inkfreenews.com
Raymond Andrew Varab
Raymond Andrew Varab, 74, Culver, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Raymond was born Sept. 17, 1948. Raymond is survived by his sister, Barbara Winnebeck, Henrietta, N.Y. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, South Main Street, north of East South Street, North Webster. Driver: Janet F. Brindle, 77, EMS W25 Lane, North Webster. Brindle’s vehicle hit a snow embankment. Damage up to $5,000. 5:48 a.m....
inkfreenews.com
Nappanee Area Chamber Of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Is March 27
NAPPANEE — The public is invited to the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. This event will be held Monday, March 27, at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail, Nappanee. Doors will open and registration will begin at 5:15 p.m. Social time is at 5:30 p.m. followed by...
inkfreenews.com
Jewell Juanita Unzicker
Jewell Juanita Unzicker, 96, Goshen, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 11, 1926. On May 24, 1947, she married Robert Bruce Unzicker; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two children, Darwin “Darby” (Linda) Unzicker, Fishers and Darla Miller, Goshen; two grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Ralph L. Gunter
Ralph L. Gunter 89, Rochester, died 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Oct. 1, 1933. On July 18, 1954, he married Janet Dillman. Survivors include his wife, Janet Gunter, Rochester; children, Rodney (Isabel) Gunter, Peru, Connie Reffitt (Russell Oberg), Macy, Mark Gunter, Elizabethtown, Ky. and Jennifer (Brandon) Seyer, Mentone; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Lyle Eugene Becker
Lyle Eugene Becker, 74, Syracuse, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters in Syracuse. He was born Oct. 20, 1948, the son of Paul R. and Lucille (Frick) Becker in Kendallville. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Nancy E. Gates. Lyle graduated from Ligonier High School...
inkfreenews.com
Lurene Garst
Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis E. Swanson
Dennis E. Swanson, 76, Nappanee, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters, Wakarusa. Dennis was born Aug. 18, 1946. On Oct. 14, 1967, Dennis married Peggy Hess. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Peggy Swanson, Nappanee; two daughters, Stephanie (Rachel) Roberts Swanson, Sparta, Tenn. and Angela (Eric) Allen, Nappanee; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Beverly (Herbert) Havera, Edwardsburg, Mich., Barbara (Ron) Giska, Elkhart and Thomas (Deborah) Swanson, Englewood, Fla.
Comments / 0