KTAR.com
Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
ABC 15 News
Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus. Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but...
Apache Junction police: Child dies after ingesting fentanyl
A criminal investigation has been launched after the death of a 3-year-old boy who reportedly ingested fentanyl, according to Apache Junction police. The post Apache Junction police: Child dies after ingesting fentanyl appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
83rd Avenue reopens in Peoria after serious crash left 3 injured
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria was closed for hours after a serious wreck left three people injured, including one person fighting for their life. According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.
Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull
Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
fox10phoenix.com
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway
PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
One person found dead after fire near Litchfield Park
After the flames were extinguished, fire officials say one person was found dead inside a trailer on a property.
AZFamily
Apache Junction police investigating after 3-year-old dies from fentanyl
AZFamily
Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people, including a teen boy, have been arrested after a deadly shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., a group of four armed people broke into a home near...
Ely Daily Times
Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely
On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
AZFamily
Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen by hospital patient
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole an ambulance from outside a Valley hospital, but it’s now the third time a Buckeye Valley Fire District ambulance has been stolen by patients outside a hospital over the past few years. So...
AZFamily
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
ABC 15 News
Car owner gets title more than a year late -- should dealer face penalties?
PHOENIX — When you buy a car, you or your lender should get the title from the dealer as proof you own the car. Nearly two years after she bought her car, Kayle Frogge wants her dealer held more accountable for what happened to her. For more than a...
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is hospitalized, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
