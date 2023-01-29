PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria was closed for hours after a serious wreck left three people injured, including one person fighting for their life. According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO