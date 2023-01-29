ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

83rd Avenue reopens in Peoria after serious crash left 3 injured

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria was closed for hours after a serious wreck left three people injured, including one person fighting for their life. According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.
PEORIA, AZ
Outsider.com

Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull

Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ely Daily Times

Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely

On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
ELY, NV
AZFamily

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is hospitalized, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ

