Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
For the first time, LSU didn't add anyone on national signing day — and that's normal
When three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard picked Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, LSU made history in a way that reinforced how recruiting has changed. For the first time, the Tigers didn't sign any football players on national signing day. Howard was LSU's only remaining target, and the Chicago native from Marist...
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after football,” Teasett...
theadvocate.com
LSU women’s basketball is 21-0. Here's where Tigers stand in NCAA Tournament projections.
Welcome to our third weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU hosts...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey's motivation tactics pay off against Lady Vols
LSU’s victory Monday night against Tennessee was a bit of a crossroads battle and that’s exactly how Tigers coach Kim Mulkey played it. As the Tigers’ unbeaten season rolls on, Mulkey is looking to find every edge she can to keep her team motivated and playing to its potential.
theadvocate.com
For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another
All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
theadvocate.com
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
theadvocate.com
Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class
College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern
The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.
Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
theadvocate.com
'A call to action': Higher education leaders meet at LSU to discuss improvement plans
Standing before leaders of all 28 of Louisiana’s public postsecondary schools, Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed Wednesday the state’s renewed focus on improving higher education. "Education really does mean opportunity," he said. "We have a lot of work to do to expand access to affordable education and create...
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Comments / 0