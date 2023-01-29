ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey's motivation tactics pay off against Lady Vols

LSU’s victory Monday night against Tennessee was a bit of a crossroads battle and that’s exactly how Tigers coach Kim Mulkey played it. As the Tigers’ unbeaten season rolls on, Mulkey is looking to find every edge she can to keep her team motivated and playing to its potential.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class

College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com

Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern

The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

