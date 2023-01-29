ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

WCNC

Police identify man accused of stealing $50K worth of jewelry from Kohl's in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police identified the suspect accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl's store on Independence Boulevard last month. Matthews police were called to Kohl's a little after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 when a man entered the store, pulled a hammer out of his shirt and smashed a jewelry displace case and stole several items. The suspect got away with approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry, according to Matthews investigators.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
WCNC

Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

SLED investigating York County inmate death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

What you need to know about parking at the YMCA in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New parking changes are coming to the Johnston YMCA in NoDa. According to its website, starting Feb. 1, members and guests accessing the Johnston YMCA facility will have free parking for up to 3 hours. Public paid parking will also be available in select areas. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here are the new CATS services changes for February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

