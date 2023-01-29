Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Police identify man accused of stealing $50K worth of jewelry from Kohl's in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police identified the suspect accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl's store on Independence Boulevard last month. Matthews police were called to Kohl's a little after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 when a man entered the store, pulled a hammer out of his shirt and smashed a jewelry displace case and stole several items. The suspect got away with approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry, according to Matthews investigators.
WCNC
Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
Police continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers in North Carolina
Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame.
1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to the area of 1400 block of Orvis Street north of Uptown Charlotte.
Neighbors reconsider their routes after person found shot to death at park near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in Charlotte's Cordelia Park Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic at Cordelia Park, which sits between the Villa Heights and NoDa neighborhoods in north Charlotte, along North Davidson Street. When officers got to the park, they found the victim had died from a gunshot wound.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
Ex-paramedic pleads not guilty to setting fire to medical chopper mid-flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018 pleaded not guilty to felony arson Wednesday in connection with a medical helicopter fire that investigators allege he intentionally set. Joshua Hunsucker was accused in 2021 of setting...
cn2.com
Rock Hill woman sent to federal prison for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
COLUMBIA, SC (CN2 NEWS) – The United States Attorney’s Office says 51 year old Patricia Ann Hemphill of Rock Hill will spend the next three years in federal prison after officials say she pleaded guilty to her involvement in a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
WCNC
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
What you need to know about parking at the YMCA in NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New parking changes are coming to the Johnston YMCA in NoDa. According to its website, starting Feb. 1, members and guests accessing the Johnston YMCA facility will have free parking for up to 3 hours. Public paid parking will also be available in select areas. The...
WBTV
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Objects tied to mother sought after baby’s body found by rail tracks
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Photos of objects believed to be associated with the mother of a baby whose body was found alongside railroad tracks last week were released Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. ‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham A heater box and two towels were found […]
WBTV
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0