theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss

On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
ZACHARY, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA

