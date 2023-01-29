Read full article on original website
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
LSU Football: The Tigers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of LSU's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after football,” Teasett...
theadvocate.com
LSU women’s basketball is 21-0. Here's where Tigers stand in NCAA Tournament projections.
Welcome to our third weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU hosts...
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NOLA.com
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss
On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ju'Juan Johnson, 4-star 2024 ATH from Louisiana, has 2 SEC teams in his top 3, sets commitment date
Ju’Juan Johnson is a talented athlete in the 2024 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is highly sought after on the recruiting trails. The elite 4-star player has narrowed his list of schools down to 3 and has also set a commitment date. Per a tweet from Johnson...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
LSU president ripped for Madison Brooks ‘victim blaming’ after student’s alleged rape, death
LSU students said the university president's response was "inexcusable" after Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old sophomore, was allegedly raped then fatally struck by a car.
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
brproud.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
