Sparta, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Mansfield girls ride big second quarter to Lady Lion Invitational title

Mansfield girls basketball rode a big second quarter to a dominant 56-37 win in the championship game of the 32nd annual Lady Lion Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Lions managed just eight points in the first quarter taking an 8-7 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter, Mansfield’s offense...
MANSFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Kinloch family coaching legacy continues at Parkview

Parkview wrestling has a couple of great names already on the coaching staff. Like coach Joseph Strong and William Ressel. “The conversation’s always been that I was made for this sport,” said Ressel, who is the head coach at Parkview. But one name was the first name...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State football adds eight players during February signing period

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard has added eight players to his roster for the upcoming season during the spring signing period which officially opened Wednesday. The Bears’ new head coach has wrangled six high school seniors and a pair of transfers in the February signing period...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

SBU football announces 2023 signing class

Bolivar, Mo. – Robert Clardy, SBU Head Football Coach, has announced the signing of 50 student athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a very specific plan in recruiting this 2023 signing class. We’ve not only added much needed depth at positions, but also great players that can come in and compete for starting jobs day one. We’re all about competition here and this group of signees is extremely talented and has a lot of proven winners.” said Coach Clardy. “We also made it a mission to win on the recruiting trail in southwest Missouri. Eleven players from SWMO joined the family and we’re extremely proud of that.”
BOLIVAR, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on

Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
COLUMBIA, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

More snow to come Tuesday night

Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

