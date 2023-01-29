ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Reader photo of the Week

King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Below Freezing Weather Heading To Clatsop County

The National Weather service is reporting a cold weather front coming to Clatsop County on early Sunday morning, January 29 that will last through Thursday, February 2. Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights in parts of Clatsop County with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning and lower 20’s on Monday morning. Significant precipitation is not forecasted. “With this very cold weather,...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
KCBY

Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay

After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy