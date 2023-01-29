ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

How former Oregon basketball players fared in January

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day

Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class

Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
Oregon softball in top 25 of preseason coaches poll

Oregon softball opens the 2023 season ranked in both major polls. The Ducks are No. 24 with 124 points in the preseason NFCA poll, two spots lower than their ranking in the USA Softball preseason poll. Oregon went 33-19 overall and 10-14 in Pac-12 play in 2022, losing in an...
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots

The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
