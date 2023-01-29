Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO