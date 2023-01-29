Read full article on original website
How former Oregon basketball players fared in January
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day
Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
Rodrick Pleasant, 4-star cornerback, signs with Oregon Ducks
Rodrick Pleasant, one of the top remaining unsigned players in the class of 2023, is joining the Oregon Ducks. A four-star cornerback and No. 2 track recruit in the country, Pleasant committed to and signed with Oregon on National Signing Day. He chose UO over USC, Boston College, Cal and UCLA.
What we thought Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class needed 1 year ago
With National Signing Day 2023 compete and Oregon’s No. 8 ranked class of 32 high school and junior college prospects signed plus 10 transfers, here’s a look back at what we thought the Ducks needed a year ago. We underestimated the number of additions at offensive line, edge...
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
Oregon softball in top 25 of preseason coaches poll
Oregon softball opens the 2023 season ranked in both major polls. The Ducks are No. 24 with 124 points in the preseason NFCA poll, two spots lower than their ranking in the USA Softball preseason poll. Oregon went 33-19 overall and 10-14 in Pac-12 play in 2022, losing in an...
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Pac-12 recruiting: National Signing Day preview finds Oregon, Colorado, USC in the spotlight
National Signing Day — the traditional edition — arrives Wednesday. Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247 Sports, offered the following preview …. Even though the majority of the 2022-23 recruiting cycle was wrapped up during the early-signing period in December, there are still a few things to keep an eye on.
Oregon Ducks set date for 2023 spring football game
The Oregon Ducks’ annual spring football game will be held at 1 p.m. on April 29 at Autzen Stadium. The game, which is free to attend, will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County.
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti moves into coaching role
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti has joined the coaching staff as a student assistant. Poti, who missed the 2022 season due to a right foot injury suffered before the season, announced the move on The Mental Sweat Podcast hosted by former Ducks Ryan Walk, Nate Heaukulani and Brad Yaffe.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
Girls basketball: Willamette Wolverines playing at a high level following jump from 5A to 6A
The Willamette Wolverines have been unfazed by their jump from 5A to 6A competition this season. The Wolverines, No. 9 in the latest Oregonian/OregonLive power rankings, have posted an 11-5 record overall and are 4-1 in the Southwest Conference, trailing first-place South Medford (16-2, 5-0).
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Gabby Petito’s parents, lieutenant governor urge Utah lawmakers to pass domestic violence bill
Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah lawmakers and Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson support bill that would mandate Utah police departments to conduct a lethality assessment protocol during domestic violence calls. The assessment targets intimate partner violence incidents.
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
