How to watch Saturday Night Live season 48 with Michael B Jordan, free live stream of episode 11 tonight, cast, monologue (1/28)

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ season 38 episode 17 free live stream, date, trailer, TV channel, watch without cable (2/1)
The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 premieres episode 17 tonight on Wednesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV. This challenge, 17 pairs will compete in difficult stunts, races, and games for the chance to win 1 million dollars. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will endure an intense 100-hour-long final where the risk of injury is high. Tune in Wednesday nights and find out what happens next.
‘Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy’ TMZ Investigates documentary free live stream, cause of death, date, time, how to watch (1/30)
TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy premieres tonight, Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. The special looks into the life and shocking untimely death of singer and daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed unexpectedly at the age of 54. With many questions left unanswered, can TMZ get to the bottom of what happened? To get a sneak peek of the special, watch the official trailer here.
Portland-based writer Cheryl Strayed’s ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ premieres as Hulu series in April
After originating as a collection of advice columns, then being adapted for the stage, Portland-based author Cheryl Strayed’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” is now coming to Hulu as a TV series. Kathryn Hahn, whose roles include playing the breakout character of Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series “WandaVision,” stars in “Tiny Beautiful Things.”
