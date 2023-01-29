MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen

Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile arrested after a GMC terrain stolen; woman kicks in front door after her eviction
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Agency Assist –...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Runaway –...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Barricaded suspect fired on SWAT officers in Gwinnett County standoff, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says
Three defendants set to stand trial in the sweeping gang case against alleged YSL members were involved in a stabbing at...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Harassing calls made to 911; threats of suicide; drunk man locks himself out of his residence and disturbs neighbor to let him
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Carwood...
Gwinnett police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run with cycling group
Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver who was captured on video Saturday as they darted in front of a cycling group on a training ride, hitting one of the cyclists before speeding away.
NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris
Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County started with 10-year-old girl being kidnapped, police say
Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend. Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night. The officer, who has...
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic dispute
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect accused of setting his house on fire during a domestic dispute on Friday afternoon is facing several charges. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an incident on Wimberly Way in Cumming on January 27 where 45-year-old Nicholas Murray had set his house on fire after a domestic dispute and was refusing to come out.
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher
Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
