MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen

(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect accused of setting his house on fire during a domestic dispute on Friday afternoon is facing several charges. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an incident on Wimberly Way in Cumming on January 27 where 45-year-old Nicholas Murray had set his house on fire after a domestic dispute and was refusing to come out.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO