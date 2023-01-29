ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff's office investigating viral video of student attacking teacher

Dramatic video is circulating of a student attacking a teacher and law enforcement has stepped in to investigate. The disturbing video shows the attack on a Rockdale County teacher. The sheriff's office has now joined school officials in the investigation at Heritage High School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy