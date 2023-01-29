GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.

