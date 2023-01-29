Read full article on original website
kpic
MISSING: 83-year-old Bandon man with dementia and PTSD
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate an 83-year-old man with dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts walked away from his home in Bandon on Tuesday, January 31 at around 1:00...
kpic
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
kpic
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
kpic
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
kpic
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
kpic
Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
kpic
Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help
MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
kpic
Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police
LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
kpic
Meth, cocaine, identity theft documents found in stolen vehicle in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Two people were arrested in Coos Bay when a "large amount" of drugs and identity theft documents were found in the stolen vehicle they were driving Saturday night, the Coos County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, the sheriff's office...
kpic
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
kpic
City of Oakland recruiting volunteers to serve on commissions
OAKLAND, Ore. — The City of Oakland is recruiting for volunteers to serve on the following city commissions:. The Parks Commission has an opening for a volunteer beginning immediately. The position can be held by a resident living outside the city limits of Oakland. The term ending for this...
kpic
Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
kpic
Roseburg Park & Rec to discuss 5-year capital improvement plan update
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Roseburg Public Safety Center Umpqua Room and via Zoom to discuss a five-year capital improvement plan update, options to memorialize longtime Parks and Recreation Commissioner and volunteer Leila Heislen at Brown Park, park updates and other matters.
kpic
Search for Grants Pass fugitive turns into a nationwide manhunt
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.
kpic
Odyssey Challenge 2023 tours Coos County
A daily walk to help families in need: that's the goal of the 2023 Coos County Odyssey Challenge, put on by Coos County Friends of Public Health. Starting February 1, participants will log their daily activity, with a goal of 216 virtual miles. Participants can swim and even dance their...
kpic
Senior Center Agreement ratified by Coos County Airport District
On Monday, January 30, the commissioners from the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center. For nearly 30 years the center has been providing meals and activities for senior citizens, all located within the airport district boundaries,. Previously, the...
kpic
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
kpic
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
kpic
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
